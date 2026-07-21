Published July 21, 2026

Emily May Workman passed away May 27, 2026, at Olympic Hospital following a major stroke surrounded by family and her two special caregivers Millissa and Ally who had taken such wonderful care of her for years.

Emily was born at the old St. Helens Hospital in Chehalis, Washington, on July 14, 1951 to her parents the Rev. Earl P. Workman and Paula E Workman, both deceased. She is survived by her siblings: Dave (Petra) Workman of Raymond, brother Fred (Judy) Workman of Paragould, Arkansas; Naomi (Dale) Golding of Rochester, Freda (Ralph) Docketer of Raymond; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and-nephews and cousins; all very special to her.

Emily graduated from South Bend High School Class of 1972. She had a full life of love and laughter. She loved everyone and had many friends. Emily loved to get out and travel outside, go for rides with her workers, and going shopping was her favorite. Just being able to be with family and friends made her very happy! Emily will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her especially as our “Auntie Pill.”

A celebration of life/graveside service is scheduled for Saturday Aug. 15, 2026 1 p.m. at Fern Hill Cemetery in Menlo followed by a gathering at the home of Dave and Petra Workman’s, 1 Holcomb Road, Raymond, Washington.