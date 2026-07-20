Letters to the editor

Trump doesn’t care. Do you?

Many believe Trump’s actions demonstrate a consistent disregard for the American people. Since he took office, there has been a sharp rise in costs for gas, groceries, household goods, clothing and energy.

Are you frustrated by him treating our tax dollars like a personal ATM for vanity projects and questionable activities? The total spending related to these operations runs into the trillions annually. Independent analyses suggest that taxpayer costs range from $113.3 billion to $132 billion, and the overall impact could be much higher when indirect expenses are included. These funds could have been better allocated to expand healthcare, enhance education, ease housing costs, and improve daily life by lowering prices.

Do you think it’s getting a little old that, after nearly two years in office, Trump and his administration are still blaming many of their setbacks and mistakes on the previous president — and even Obama? Have you noticed that Trump often deflects responsibility by accusing others of the very same flaws he’s criticized for? In psychology, this is called projection, and when it involves shifting responsibility for one’s own mistakes onto someone else, it’s known as blame-shifting.

His failure to release the Epstein files — despite promising to do so — raises concerns about his priorities, appearing to favor his personal interests and those of his wealthy friends over the victims.

Despite claiming to have ended over seven wars, he withdrew from an agreement with Iran, igniting a conflict he initially insisted would be short-lived. Instead, it has dragged on, leaving the situation worse than before.

For six years, he has repeatedly questioned the integrity of elections, but only when he lost. He does not challenge the legitimacy of the elections he won in 2016 or 2024, viewing those as untainted. He seems intent on manipulating voting laws to his advantage, propagating his narrative through constant misinformation.

Those who consume media exclusively from outlets like Fox News may come to accept these misleading claims as fact.

He has initiated redistricting battles, dismissed election committee members, and attempted to influence the electoral process in California. His threats to cut federal funding to states that do not comply with his directives and warnings about removing non-citizens from voter rolls erode vital electoral protections.

He continues to push for the SAFE Act despite Republican leaders suggesting it lacks sufficient support, as voting remains secure and legitimate. Reports indicate that he has even threatened judges who do not side with him.

Moreover, the Trump administration has overstepped its executive authority, as demonstrated by the demolition of the East Wing of the White House. This project, which disregards decades of history for a vanity ballroom significantly larger than the original Executive Residence, was initially set to be funded by private donations. However, Trump is now seeking over $1 billion in taxpayer money, citing the need for “security upgrades.”

It is crucial that this administration is held accountable, as the promise of “making America great again” increasingly feels empty. Also: Hegseth is now mandating testosterone testing for military service members aged 30 and older, saying the goal is to optimize combat readiness, biological longevity, and natural capabilities. Hmm… maybe they should test the president and his administration too. They seem to be compensating for a deficiency or two.

Mary Dierick

Montesano

Columnist John C. Hughes appreciated

How refreshing to have John C. Hughes writing recently about his educated opinion on the current state of affairs.

• Facts

• History

• Clarity

I admire his talent and have for decades. Congratulations to a paper I subscribe to and have through some very troubling times in the world and for the paper itself.

Deatra Harrington

McCleary