Marlene “Marn” MajeskiApril 30 1953 — June 19, 2026

Published July 14, 2026

Marlene “Marn” Majeski was born in Aberdeen, Washington to Frank and Wanda Majeski on April 30, 1953.

Along with her brother, she was raised in South Aberdeen and attended Stevens School. Marlene graduated from J.M. Weatherwax High School in 1971. She was adored by her classmates, earning her the title of “Senior Class Sweetheart.”

Shortly after graduating high school, Marn moved to Olympia where she worked for the State of Washington Department of Natural Resources, helping coordinate wildlife dispatch efforts and supporting those on the front lines during times of crisis. Her strong leadership skills and infectious personality made her the perfect fit for this demanding role. She broke barriers for women in a traditionally male-dominated field and took great pride in caring for her coworkers and the crews she supported. Her job was more than work. She believed in the dignity and potential of every person, helping rehabilitate inmates by treating them with respect and encouraging them to find purpose through restoration, redemption, and second chances. She retired from The Department of Natural Resources in 2003, with over 32 years of dedicated service with numerous awards and recognitions.

Marn was a creator at heart, gifted with the ability to see possibilities where others saw ordinary materials. She loved calligraphy, stamping, and making things by hand. She shared her mother’s passion for sewing, helping create quilts, Christmas stockings, and ceramics that became cherished treasures for family members and loved ones. A woman of deep and unwavering Catholic faith, Marlene lived her life guided by God’s love, grace, and compassion. Her faith was the cornerstone of her life, providing strength through every joy and challenge. Throughout her life, she remained steadfast in her Catholic faith, loyally receiving the sacraments and nurturing a deep devotion to prayer. She generously shared many gifts with others and lived her convictions wholeheartedly, putting her faith into action through service, generosity, and care for those around her.

Marn was a storyteller, and deeply devoted to a rich prayer life. Every week, she faithfully made the rounds, calling cousins, nieces, and her nephew to catch up on their lives. As the family historian and news anchor, she delighted in sharing family news, celebrating accomplishments, and passing along the latest stories, ensuring everyone stayed connected no matter the distance.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Rosemarie Majeski; nephew, Frank (Angela) Majeski; and nieces: Jennie (Steve) Douglas, Julie Carlson; and several cousins with whom she remained close with.

A rosary service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. located at St. John’s Catholic Church in Montesano. 414 E, Broadway Avenue, Montesano, WA 98563. Mass will immediately follow the rosary at 11:30 a.m. Inurnment will be held immediately following at Fern Hill Cemetery in Aberdeen, 2212 Roosevelt St., Aberdeen, WA 98520. Family and friends are then invited to a reception and celebration of life in the Parish Hall at St. John’s Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests you to donate to your favorite charity in Marlene’s name. A message of condolence or memory can be left for the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen.