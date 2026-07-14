Published July 14, 2026

Emily Jean Cook, age 70, of Aberdeen, Washington, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2026. She was born on Nov. 17, 1955, in Yonkers, New York, to Henry Cook and Mary Margaret Flannigan. Emily was a wonderful mother and a deeply dedicated grandmother who treasured her family above all else.

She was known for her vivacious spirit, making people laugh and always being herself without compromise.

She is lovingly remembered by her children: Courtney Cook and her partner Bill Stewart, Patrick Quinlan, and Emilee Quinlan and her partner Erica Pringle. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy Murphy, whom she carried in her heart always. Emily was a proud grandmother to Shyann Murphy, Tyler Thompson, Sophie Stewart, Allyson Stewart, Billy Stewart, Kaison Quinlan, and Alex Hackett, each of whom brought her immense joy and pride.

A Celebration of Life is planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2026 at St Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Aberdeen. She will be laid to rest at Forest Hill Cemetery in Cosmopolis, Washington.

Emily’s legacy is one of love, compassion, and unwavering dedication to her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Arrangements are entrusted to Harrison Family Mortuary of Aberdeen.