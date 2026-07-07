Published July 7, 2026

Nicholas Donald “Nick” Dillon, 29 of Elma, Washington, passed away in a motorcycle accident on June 20, 2026, outside of Cosmopolis, Washington.

Nick was born on July 3, 1996, in Olympia, Washington, to Robert Allen and Diana Lynn (Russell) Dillon. He grew up in Elma and graduated from Elma High School in 2014. He later earned his Associate of Arts degree in Computer Technology from South Puget Sound Community College in Olympia in 2017.

After college, Nick began working for State Farm in the claims department in Tacoma before moving to Lacey in 2018. He later transferred to State Farm in Normal, Illinois. In 2022, Nick returned home to Elma with the support of his longtime girlfriend Malynn Stevens, and began working for LeMay as a sanitation truck driver in Grays Harbor. Nick was a devoted family man who always put his loved ones first. Second only to family was his love for anything with wheels — especially riding ATVs at the sand dunes. He enjoyed camping, video games, and tinkering with just about anything. Nick was also a member of the Old Hippies Motorcycle Club.

Nick is survived by his fiancé Malynn Stevens of Elma; their two sons, Hudson Donald Dillon and Watson Allen Dillon, both of Elma; his parents, Robert “Bob” and Diana Dillon of Elma; his sister, Pam (Kyle) McDougall; and his niece, Kennedy, all of Elma.

A celebration of Nick’s life will be held in August, with the time and place to be announced. A notice will follow online.

A message of condolence or of a memory can be left for the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com

Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen.