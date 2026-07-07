Published July 7, 2026

Matthew Lee Izatt, 66, passed away at his home of natural causes the first week of April 2026.

Matt was born to Alfred and Marilyn Izatt on March 2, 1960, in Everett, Washington. The Izatt family moved to Elma in 1965, then to Hoquiam in 1969, where his mother still resides. During his youth, Matt participated in wrestling and baseball. He was also very active in scouting with the Boy Scouts of America and achieved the highest honor of Eagle Scout, which he was very proud of.

Matt attended the Hoquiam School District and graduated with the class of 1978. He treasured past memories of his youth, and his high school days meant the most to him. He had fond memories of band and playing the drums. He continued his passion for the drums where he had them set up in his living room until his death.

Matt graduated from Grays Harbor Community College with a Carpentry Degree. He used that degree to establish his own business, Matt Izatt Construction.

His most blessed event happened with the birth of his son, Dustin, in 1995. Since his birth, Matt provided opportunities for Dustin to experience both education and nature by taking Dustin hiking, tent camping, and visits to museum, while collecting the memories in many photos.

Matt is survived by his son, Dustin of Seattle; mother, Marilyn of Hoquiam; brothers Mike and Mark Izatt of Hoquiam, and Jay Izatt of Aberdeen, nephews Jeff (Megan) Izatt of Oregon; Jacob (Claire) Izatt of Aberdeen, Tyler (Ashley) Izatt of Sequim; and niece Kami (Ricky) Sauer of Hoquiam, five great-nephews and three great-nieces.

He is preceded in death by his father, Alfred Izatt, his aunt Peggy Friday, and beloved grandparents.

A memorial service was held April 24, 2026, at the Immanuel Baptist Church in Hoquiam.