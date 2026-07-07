Letters to the editor

TRL Board president should resign

After reading the two front page articles about Timberland Regional Library in the June 17 edition of The Daily World, I feel so fortunate to have Dustin Loup on the Board of Trustees.

Answering all the questions put to him, he was candid, informative, thoughtful and sincere and definitely recognized why so many Friends of the Library groups were feeling ignored and even attacked by the former administration and that we have always been about supporting our libraries and staff. I also thank him for his honest admission, “as a Board, we didn’t scrutinize as much as we should have, I’ll own that.” But more than anything I was inspired and so thankful to read how he personally stands on what and who a successful library should be serving and that includes everyone. I hope Dustin will remain on the Board of Trustees as long as he sees fit. We need him.

After reading The Daily World article on June 27, I realize Brian Mittge, president of the Board has an entirely different view and vision for our libraries so please add my name to the long list of library patrons and staff who are calling for his resignation.

Kerri Neathery

Member of Montesano Friends of the Library

Donald’s math hurts seniors’ pocket books

The old saying was the use of Montesano math. Wrong.

No you are using Donald’s math to try and recover money misspent.

Us old people, over 70 years, that is, now cannot have an income over $31,000 to get the senior discount.

Has the price of living gone down?

When you turn 80 you become a bad driver and your car insurance goes up 60 to 70 percent, even with a perfect driving record.

Lonnie Yucha

Aberdeen

WA should have presence at US Fair

The Washington state Governor and citizens should be embarrassed. Washington state has nothing on display at the great United States Fair in Washington, D.C.

Our booth is empty. No Washington apples or seafood. No pictures of our beautiful state, such as Mount Rainier, grain fields, our beautiful beaches, etc.

No pride in our industries, such as Boeing, Microsoft, etc. Washington state is a beautiful state and deserves to be represented at the United States Fair Capital in Washington, D.C. Why isn’t it?

Barbara Harden

Menlo