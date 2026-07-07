Published July 7, 2026

James Arthur West loved life and lived it to the fullest until his passing on June 13, 2026, in Everett, Washington.

Jim was born Oct. 13, 1946, in Aberdeen, Washington, to Earl and Grace West. His arrival completed the family with brother Jerry and sister Betty to make a rousing, loving family.

Jim attended Montesano schools, graduating in 1964. He was a member of the golf team for two years, displaying a great swing. And speaking of swing, Jim was voted “Best Dancer” by his graduating class. He also played the lead character (and hero) of his Senior Play, Flight Into Danger, playing an ex-World War II Spitfire pilot forced to take the controls and land a plane because the crew becomes incapacitated with food poisoning. Jim was always in the right place at the right time.

After graduation, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served from 1965 – 1967. He was stationed in San Diego and Naval Air Station Barber’s Point on Oahu, Hawaii.

After his honorable discharge, Jim returned to Montesano where he dated Sheila Murphy, a former local girl who had moved to Snohomish. Love bloomed and Jim and Sheila were married on March 23, 1968 in Snohomish. Within a couple of years, their family expanded to include daughter Angela and son Paul.

Jim had a myriad of jobs: plumbing, tire broker, worked at Central Feed Mill, and as a truck driver and flagger. He was a hard worker and a great employee and co-worker. But Jim’s heart was really on the water: fishing, fishing, fishing. He was even known to do a little off-season fishing near his Pilchuck River home. That love of the water also extended to cruising the high seas with Sheila, Angie and anyone else who wanted a good time.

The Mariners lost one of their biggest fans when Jim passed away. He would listen or watch any game, anytime – even in the darkest years. His positive attitude always knew the team would turn it around next year.

Jim never met a stranger. He could strike up a conversation with anyone, entertaining them with his jokes and positive chatter. He was loved by family and friends, new and old. In his younger years, he wanted to become an auctioneer, a perfect activity for his bigger-than-life personality. He used those talents to raise a heck-of-a-lot of money at the annual Murphy Auction, benefiting Sheila’s ancestors in Canada. Give Jim a stage and an opportunity and he’d make the most of it.

Jim is predeceased by his parents Earl and Grace, brothers-in-law Pat Murphy, Richard “Dick” Tagman and sister-in-law Linda (Murphy) Koontz.

He is survived by brother Jerry; sister Betty; wife Sheila, the love of his life for more than 58 years; son Paul; daughter Angie; and sisters-in-law Trudi Trewin and Michelle White. He also leaves his cherished granddaughters Syrena (Matt) Demoret, Mikayla (Marco) Cordova and Dannica West. And, because he couldn’t have too many females to love in his life, he was blessed with great-granddaughters Eliana and Mareya.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held on Wednesday, July 15 at 12 noon at JM Cellar at The Vault in Maltby, Snohomish, Washington.