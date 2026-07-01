Sports Brief for Wednesday, July 2, 2026

Hoquiam Grizzlies host basketball camp

Hoquiam High School will host a youth basketball camp on July 20-21.

The Sarge’s Basketball Basic Training camp costs $80 and is for youth grades 2-7.

The camp will run from 8 a.m. to noon both days and will feature instruction for shooting mechanics, isolation dribble moves, and footwork and agility drills to name a few.

There will also be various team games (1-on-1, 3-on-3 and 5-on-5) as well as shooting contests.

Participants will receive a camp T-shirt and basketball.

Registration can be emailed to hoopsgt28@gmail.com if making payment online.

Payment options include cash or check payable to John Siers, PayPal (sgthoop@yahoo.com) or CashApp ($JSiers).

For more information, contact Coach Sarge (828-719-9525, hoopsgt28@gmail.com) or Jeff Niemi (360-593-1449, jniemi@hoquiam.net).