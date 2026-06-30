Published June 30, 2026

Elma resident Sharyn Ann Bello passed away at Montesano Health and Rehabilitation Center on June 15, 2026. She was 79 years old.

Sharyn was born on Dec. 18, 1946 in Oakland, California, to parents Edward Walter Heald and Elva Marie Isaacson. She was a 1965 graduate of Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach, California and received her BS degree in Business Management from the University of Phoenix. She worked as an executive assistant in the Aerospace industry before becoming a full time mother for her children. She later worked for Farmers Insurance at the California Home office for over 13 years before retiring and moving to Lacey, Washington in 2012. Sharyn was a member of the New Horizon Christian Church in Lacey and also enjoyed many hobbies such as travelling (cruises in particular), cake decorating, and dress making. She was also a culinary enthusiast and loved making home cooked meals whenever she could.

Sharyn was a very smart, wise and strong-willed woman. But, above all else, she was a loving mother who would sacrifice anything for her children.

She is survived by her son, Michael; sister-in-law, Regina; niece, Samantha; and nephew, Jason.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Elva; ex-husband, Frank; and her daughter, Christina.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Harrison Family Mortuary.