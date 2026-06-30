Letters to the editor

TRL President Mittge should resign

It is a fact that in any natural system, homogeny is best avoided. It’s never desirable when a single species is thriving in an area while creating a hostile environment for other creatures that belong there.

Timberland Regional Library Board President Brian Mittge is an educated man. Journalists are skilled in research. Yet, he seems to be ignorant of the dangers of homogeny. Indeed, he is championing it. However, he isn’t going to get it. People who don’t live their lives like Mittge aren’t going to disappear because he would like them to.

Humans exist within nature and benefit from diversity. How boring would it be to be surrounded only by people who look, act, and think like you? You’d have no new stories, ideas, or cultures to experience. Ignoring differences rather than celebrating them will only alienate our friends and neighbors.

Further, Mittge is wrong about children’s library materials. There is nothing in the children’s section with any explicit material. Anyone who sees a same sex couple and fixates on the “sex” needs professional help.

Studies have shown that children who value others have better critical thinking skills, higher overall achievement and higher emotional intelligence. They also tend to question outdated, bigoted, and false narratives. Personally, I don’t see that as a downside.

I believe it is in the best interests of those served by Timberland Regional Library for Mittge to resign. At a minimum, he should not be choosing policies. He has demonstrated conclusively the “community” he values.

Jaimie Onigkeit

Aberdeen

Remove your fireworks trash from beaches

Consider attending a public fireworks display celebrating the 4th of July, if you like fireworks.

If you must have your own fireworks show, especially at a public beach, please do the following:

1. Check local regulations and follow them;

2. Be very cautious of nearby flammables;

3. Be considerate of neighbors and their pets;

4. Be prepared to collect and take all of your trash, especially at the beach.

That last one warrants additional details. A bucket filled with water and a set of metal tongs will help dowse hot materials. Do not throw unburned parts into a fire, or bury them in a hole – unlawful littering. Dowse it and take it with you. A metal bucket might be required.

If you think Washington beaches are pristine, maybe you haven’t visited after the July fireworks. It’s a shameful sight. Leave our beaches clean. Take all of your trash.

Jon Harwood

Westport

RARE RC car and bike show cancelled

On Jan. 15, RARE RC received a letter from the Pacific Events District advising us that our club would no longer be able to use the end of Riverfront Park that has historically been used for the annual car shows.

It was explained that the new festival would now need the entire park, and we needed to move our show to a new location or date. We were given three options: a paved lot, another park away from the festival, or move the show to the weekend before the festival.

Using different locations would require additional city of Raymond approval and permits. None of these options were viable for the success of the show or satisfaction of attendees.

We have attempted to have the show on blacktop previously, and it was unsuccessful. Attendees come each year to be on the grass by the river, not to be on hot pavement. We strive to give our attendees the best experience and felt that we couldn’t deliver that this year with being pushed out of Riverfront Park.

We notified Pacific Events District on Feb. 16 that of the three options offered, none were truly satisfactory, nor meet attendees’ expectations or needs.

Each year, we were provided with less space in the park to hold our show, and now we’ve been fully forced out of our area, for the festival within the park.

We sincerely apologize to all our supporters for the disappointment.

Dia Hood

Aberdeen