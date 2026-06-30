Published June 30, 2026

Clifford Rudolph Perry, 93 years old, passed away at home on June 17, 2026.

He was born to Daniel Perry and Hazel Haskell Perry, on Dec. 4, 1932. Clifford graduated from Bridgeport High School in 1949. He was the oldest of 10 children and enjoyed outdoor activities, gospel quartet singing and banjo playing. In 1950, he joined the U.S. Navy and became a flight instructor. He spent time in Norfolk, Virginia and Honolulu, Hawaii. He trained pilots for instrument flying and survival training at the Navy base in Oahu, Hawaii. Upon discharge from the Navy, in 1956, Cliff met and married Elizabeth (Betty) Foss of Montesano,Washington. He attended the University of Illinois for 1 year and finished at the University of Washington, in Structural and Electrical Engineering. He began a career with Boeing at the Boeing Aircraft Testing facility, in Seattle, Washington. While at Boeing, he spent 3 years on various projects including the Lunar Rover Moon Project, model D1-29 aircraft modifications, testing and deployment of cruise missiles on B52 aircraft, and “on call” for space projects. He obtained his helicopter license at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington. He designed a home, which they built in 1967, in Federal Way, Washington. Upon retirement, Cliff designed and built another home on the Middle Satsop, in Montesano, Washington. He continued his design projects during retirement, with exercise machines and helicopter cargo containers.

Hunting and fishing activities were very much a part of his life, and was one way he bonded with his children and grandchildren. He was proud to show everyone his “trophy room,” always cracking jokes, and played his banjo at family functions with all of the grandchildren/great-grandchildren gathered around him.

Cliff is survived by his wife Betty Perry, sons Dan Perry and Jason Perry, and daughter Angela Richards. He also leaves behind 5 living grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren: grandchildren: Dan Perry’s children: Justin Perry, Ryan Perry, Danielle Layman, Janessa Dickson, and Brianna Connor; Angela Richard’s child: Dakota Richards (deceased). great-grandchildren: Miranda Perry, Blaine Perry, Rylan Perry, Cliff Perry, Tessa Perry, Kenlie Layman, Kason Layman, Amelia Layman, Emmett Dickson, Charlotte Dickson, Oliver Dickson and Colter Connor.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Patsy, Gary, Don, Sherrell, Tony, and Robert.

Donations to: Brady Firefighters Association#8 Fire Station Road Montesano, WA 98563

Arrangements are entrusted to Harrison Family Mortuary.