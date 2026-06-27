Published June 27, 2026

William Scott Smith, “Bill” to all who knew him, passed away on May 21, 2026, at Franciscan Hospice House in Tacoma. He was 75.

Bill and his twin brother Bob were Aberdeen graduates of Weatherwax High School, born on July 6, 1950 to Jack M. and Dorothy A Smith of Cosmopolis.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, brother “Kip” who died as a teen, and sisters Barb Lehman and Sandy Lauritzen.

He loved the small town vibes, living in Cosmopolis. He was very well-known and would offer help to anyone who needed it.

In 1978 he became a volunteer fireman for Cosmopolis, along with his dad and brothers. Bill retired as fire chief and moved to Central Park in 2005 to live with his significant other, Juanita Edwards.

Bill worked for the City of Cosmopolis Maintenance Department and wore many hats during his career, like animal control, game official, or posing as an officer when needed. Bill loved to go for long drives, his friends referred to him as “Wandering Willie.” He was an avid photographer and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his children: daughter, Stacie Little of Olympia; sons: Jason (Chelsea) Smith of Portland, Oregon and Brandon (Danielle) Smith of Sherwood, Oregon; his grandchildren: Novalee and Maleena Smith and Austin Corning all of Portland: Robert “B” and Jax of Sherwood, Oregon, He is also survived by his significant other, Juanita Burruss Edwards; his sisters: Sally Sangder of Olympia and Sue Ferguson; His twin brother, Bob Smith of Cosmopolis, and younger brother, Tim Smith of North River; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Bill was the kind of man that if you knew him, you liked him. He will be dearly missed by all. Every time a siren rings out we will think of you, Fireman Bill. We love you!

There will be a celebration of his life on Sunday, July 19, at 2 p.m. in the Cosi Lions Hall, Cosmopolis.

A message of condolence or of a memory can be left for the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com.

Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.