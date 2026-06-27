Sharon Lee KitselmanMay 28, 1938 — June 19, 2026

Published June 27, 2026

Sharon Lee Kitselman, 88, died June 19, 2026, after a brief illness. Sharon lived a full life marked by her remarkable zest, curiosity and open-mindedness.

She packed a lot into her 88 years; along with her unconditional love for her family and friends, she loved all animals, golf, swimming,travel, and trying new things. Sharon marched to her own drummer, and we will miss her terribly.

Sharon leaves behind her husband David, three children and their spouses, three step-children and their spouses, 16 grandchildren, as well as sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, and too many friends to count.

Sharon was predeceased by her daughter, Jenny.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to North Beach PAWS in Hoquiam. www.northbeachpaws.org.