Published June 27, 2026

Ruth M. Foss, 87, passed away June 19, 2026, in Aberdeen. She was born March 17, 1939, in Montesano, the seventh of ten children of Rolland and Hazel (Chandler) Smith. She graduated from Montesano High School in 1957.

Ruth married Lester A. Foss in Montesano on Aug. 20, 1956, and they raised their three children in Montesano. Les passed away on June 4, 2026.

She started working at Gene’s Stop & Go as a teenager, and worked many years at Carlson’s Jewelry before retiring. She was a Girl Scout leader for her daughters and her granddaughters, and was a longtime volunteer for the Chehalis Valley Historical Museum and for the Historic Montesano Car Show.

After retirement, she and Les enjoyed traveling through most of the U.S. in their vintage cars, researching family history and looking for items to add to her extensive “Wizard of Oz” collection. She looked forward to annual family trips to the Oregon Coast with kids and grandkids and summertime family reunions. She leaves behind friends at Channel Point Village in Hoquiam, where she and Les made their home for the past five years.

Ruth is survived by her three children, Debra (Donovan) Harders of Hoquiam, David (Pamela) Foss of Montesano, and Brenda Millich of Montesano; seven granddaughters; 10 great-grandchildren; her sister Darlene Brittain, and her brothers, Burt Smith and Rick Smith. She was preceded in death by her siblings Dolores Mooney, Claire “Bud” Smith, James Smith, Eilleen Matney, Rolland “Bob” Smith, and Pam Valentine.

A joint celebration of life for Ruth and Les will be held Saturday, Aug. 29 at 1:30 p.m. at the Aberdeen Elks Lodge.