Published June 27, 2026

Mary Jane Jones, 96, a longtime resident of Elma, Washington, peacefully passed away at her home on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, surrounded by family.

Born on Jan. 13, 1930, in Tyrone Township, Michigan, to Harmon and Muriel Straugh. She was 1 of 7 children and spent her early years in Tyrone before her family moved to Hillman, where she graduated from Williamston High School in 1948. She soon met the love of her life, Nathan Jones. They were married on December 28, 1948, in Michigan. Together they welcomed 5 children into their family; sons, Michael and Frederick, and daughters: Pamela, Alice, and Shirley. The family later relocated to Copalis Crossing. Eventually, they settled in Elma, finding their forever home. Mary generously volunteered with the Elma Elementary School, always eager to lend a helping hand and make a difference.

Mary loved knitting, sewing, and gardening, and had a special gift for anything she planted. Her generous heart led her to knit hats for cancer patients, quietly giving comfort to many she never met. She treasured each opportunity to spend time with those she loved and served as the heart of the family. Her religion and church were very important to her. She attended the Elma Baptist Church and found an extended family in her fellow church members. She will be missed beyond measure and remembered with enduring love.

Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Nathan Jones; her children: Michael Jones, Pamela Smith, and Alice Arnold; her parents, Harmon and Muriel Straugh; her brothers: Don and Paul Straugh; her sisters: Eva Cheney, Joyce Premeaux, Helen Madison, and Ilah Monroe, and her grandchildren: Roy Jones, David Hartford, Joshua Arnold, and Jonathan Arnold.

Mary is lovingly survived by her son, Frederick (Susan) Jones, of Elma, Washington; daughter, Shirley (Roger) Thornton, of Moses Lake, Washington; her grandchildren: Michael (Ann) Hillock, of Raymond, Washington, Jeremiah Jones, of Moses Lake, Washington, Nathanael Arnold, Christopher Jones, of Elma, Washington, Nicholas Jones, of Rochester, Washington, and numerous great-grand children, along with many extended family who will forever cherish her memory.

A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church in Elma on July 12, 2026 at 1 p.m. Please visit www.fernhillfuneral.com to leave a note of condolence for the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.