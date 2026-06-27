Death Notices

Published June 27, 2026

Janet Sweet

Westport resident Janet Sweet died Sunday, May 18, 2026. She was 73.

She had worked for the Ocosta School District.

A celebration of life and potluck will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the Ocosta Rec Hall.

Timothy ‘Tim’ Morgan

Timothy “Tim” Gerald Morgan, a previous Aberdeen resident, died Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Kirkland. He was 64.

A celebration of his life is being planned and details will be included in the obituary that will appear later in The Daily World.

Kyle Mathers

Elma resident Kyle Dean Mathers died Monday, June 22, 2026, at home. He was 86.

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary of Aberdeen.

Kortnee Richart

Aberdeen resident Kortnee Richart died Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at Harbor Regional Health in Aberdeen.

Viewing will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, June 29, at Harrison Family Mortuary in Aberdeen.

John Waterman

John Waterman, a 58-year-old resident of Ocean Shores, died Monday June 15, 2026, at home.

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary.

Elizabeth Fisher

Aberdeen resident Elizabeth Anne Fisher died Monday, June 1, 2026, at Pacific Care and Rehabilitation in Hoquiam. She was 82.

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary.