Harbor Happenings

Push Rods Car Club will meet at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, at the Hoquiam Elks.

ABERDEEN

TOPS Chapter Wa 1200 has weigh-in from 8:30-9:30 a.m. every Monday at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church. Meeting begins at 9:45. For more information, call 800-932-8677.

Boy Scout Pack 4005 will meet at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at St. Andrews Episcopal Church. For more information, call 360-305-5212

Aberdeen Bridge Club hosts a sanctioned ACBL bridge game every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Harbor Calvary Church. New players are invited and partners are guaranteed for those attending on their own. For more information, contact Randy Ross at 360-591-5928 or Randy55.Ross@gmail.com

Salmonberry Band members practice every Friday at 1 p.m. at the Aberdeen Art Center. All singers and those who play ukuleles and other portable instruments are invited. For more information, call 360-533-4897.

Aberdeen Clothing Bank, 301 North G St., is open 9:30-11:45 a.m. Mondays, 9:30-11:45 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Thursday they are open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for donations only.

HOQUIAM

Push Rods Car Club will meet at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, at the Hoquiam Elks

Three R’s Thrift Store is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 3101 Cherry Street.

Grays Harbor Democrats will gather at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 2, followed by a business meeting at 6:30 July at Events on Emerson. For more information, visit ghdemocrats.org

Sons of Norway of Grays Harbor 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Saron Lutheran-First Presbyterian Church.

Grays Harbor Parkinson’s support group will meet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Hoquiam Timberland Library downstairs meeting room. For more information call Betsy Seidel at 360-533-5968.

Boy Scout Pack 4052 and Troop 1819 will meet every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Lincoln Elementary School. For more information, call 360-204-1516.

COSMOPOLIS

Cosi Senior Center will offer lunch at noon every Tuesday, followed by social activities.

RAYMOND

Pacific County Fair Advisory Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 29, at the fair office.

MONTESANO

Pinochle is played at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the Monte Moose.

ELMA

Boy Scout Troop 4014 will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 29, at Abundant Life Church For more information, call 360-556-3342.

Elma Al-Anon family group meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. every Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church.

McCLEARY

Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 158 N. Summit.

EAST COUNTY

Line Dance Lessons will be offered at the Oakville Region Event Center at 6:30 p.m. every Monday in June. $10.

OCEAN SHORES

TOPS Chapter Wa 1425 has weigh-in at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the Ocean Shores Library. Meeting begins at 10:15. For more information, call 360-591-8450.

Ocean Shores Bridge Club offers duplicate bridge at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at Ocean Shores Inn and Suites. Partners are not necessary. $2 fee. For more information, call 360-310-2048 or 360-289-3261.

Coastal Interpretive Center, 1033 Catala Ave. SE, is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with exhibits on the coast, shipwrecks, forestry, logging and the history of Ocean Shores. Admission is $5 per person/$10 per family.

For more information about the What’s Happening column contact karen.barkstrom@thedailyworld.com or call 360-537-3925.