Published June 25, 2026

Janice Lee Roberts went home to our Lord on May 27, 2026. She was born an only child on Nov. 22, 1939 in Longview, Washington to Karl William Smith Jr. and Ida Mae (Hoyt) Smith. Both parents are deceased. She was raised in Longview except for a year during WWII when she lived in Aberdeen with her grandparents Glenn and Eva Wood. She went to first grade at the Whitman School in East Aberdeen, returning to Longview after the war. In 1955 her dad was transferred to Cosmopolis as construction superintendent for the Weyerhaeuser Pulp Mill. She graduated from Weatherwax High School in 1957. Upon graduation she worked for Weyerhaeuser until moving to Seattle in 1959, where she was employed by Western Gear Corp. for a year, before coming back and going to work for Rayonier Northwest Central Engineering for 5 years.

Janice and Roy Brown married in 1960, parting in 1989. Their son, (Karl) Michael Brown was born in 1965. She went back to work in 1967 for 13 years for West Coast Orient until they closed their Hoquiam log exporting office in 1979. In 1982 she returned to Rayonier, working in several accounting capacities, retiring from RTOC/NW Forest Resources in 2000 with a total bridged time of 23 years.

In 1998 Janice married Don Roberts and moved to Olympia where they lived until Don passed away from cancer in 2005. She then moved back to Cosmopolis, having lived on the Harbor for 42 years, to be closer to her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Cheri, and other family and many friends. Janice was a member of the United Christian Church in Aberdeen and stated often that her church family was extremely important to her since moving back home.

Janice is survived by her son Mike (Cheri) Brown and granddaughter Megan Brown (Tumwater), great-grandson Kaison, a close step-granddaughter Tanya (Oldham) Rogers (Ken), along with their daughter Marissa in Temecula, California and Mike’s half sister, Sandy (Larry) Alexander.

A service will be held on June 26, at 11 a.m. at United Christian Church in Aberdeen with a potluck/reception to follow. She will be cremated and buried with her parents in Forest Hills Cemetery in Cosmopolis, Washington. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the United Christian Church in Aberdeen, the Union Gospel Mission, or the Friendship House.