Ripple Fiber launches internet service for Ocean Shores

Ripple Fiber, a leading 100% fiber-optic internet provider and network operator, is celebrating the launch of its high-speed fiber internet service to homes and businesses in Ocean Shores. With Ripple Fiber providing the area’s first 100% fiber option, residents are now experiencing the benefits of the provider’s $250 million infrastructure investment, a project that expands across King County and Grays Harbor counties.

Soon, residents in the Federal Way area will also gain access to Ripple Fiber’s network, with the service launch for those customers expected later this summer.

“Bringing 100% fiber internet to a community that’s never had it is very rewarding for our entire team,” said Greg Wilson, Founder and CEO of Ripple Fiber. “As the first fiber provider in Ocean Shores, we’re proud to give residents and small businesses a faster, more reliable way to stay connected. This major infrastructure upgrade will deliver a positive impact on customers’ daily lives, from remote work and online learning to gaming and streaming.”

As the network rollout continues, residents are encouraged to pre-order online or by phone if located in an upcoming area, while those in neighborhoods with live service can now schedule their installation. For households that rely on Wi-Fi for remote work, online learning, gaming, or video streaming, lightning-fast fiber internet is a necessity.

With Ripple Fiber, residents in Ocean Shores and beyond can expect:

* Packages starting at $40, with speeds up to 8 Gig

Free first month of service for all new customers

Pro 7 router and free internet backup on all Gig packages

3-year price lock on all multi-gig packages

Free installation for a seamless setup

30-day service promise to ensure an exceptional experience from day one

Mayor Frank Elduen of Ocean Shores, Washington previously stated, “Ocean Shores will benefit from fiber-optic internet. Improved connectivity and high-speed fiber will increase opportunities for those looking to work from home and telecommute from the coast, and it will afford new services and internet options for our residents.”

Residents in Ocean Shores and Federal Way who would like to learn more about Ripple Fiber and check availability in their neighborhood can visit ripplefiber.com and follow along on social media (@ripple.fiber) for updates.