Published June 24, 2026

We are sad to announce the passing of Marcia Ann (Cox) Udd on June 18, 2026. Marcia was born in Seattle, Washington on March 30, 1940, to Arthur and Alice (Goodnoe) Cox.

Her dad told her they ordered peaches from Sears and were surprised when they opened the box and found her instead. She lived in Washington, Oregon and Montana before moving to Highland Falls, New York when she was 10 years old. She attended Highland Falls High School and graduated from Kelsey-Jenny Business College in San Diego California. In San Diego Marcia met the love of her life, US Navy Petty Officer Robert Udd. Marcia and Bob were married on November 23, 1963 and in November of 1968 they adopted a beautiful two-month-old baby girl whom they named Candice Ann.

During Bob’s 30-year Navy career they were stationed in Newport, Rhode Island; Norfolk, Virginia, Great Lakes, Illinois; Guantanamo Bay Cuba; Pearl Harbor Hawaii; and San Diego, California (five times). Marcia loved to dance, and she and Bob went dancing at least twice a week until her diabetes got worse and she could no longer do so. Marcia loved being a stay-at-home mom until Candice started school, then she returned to work as an accountant and occasionally worked as a cashier until 1988 when she was medically retired. Marcia was a Girl Scout leader for nearly 20 years. She enjoyed many types of crafting and was an excellent seamstress. She loved to read and always had a book with her.

When Bob retired from the Navy they moved to Raymond, Washington and settled next door to the home he grew up in. Marcia joined the Red Hat Society and had great fun dressing up in purple and red for group outings where she was known as the Glitzy Goddess of Gab. She and Bob traveled extensively to visit relatives and friends or just to get away and experience new places. She particularly enjoyed their trip to London and Paris in 2005.

Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, brother Arthur “John,” sisters Alma and June “Pat.” Her father enjoyed giving nicknames; Marcia’s was “Muggy.” She is survived by her husband Bob, daughter Candice, grandson Tyler, granddaughter Tiffany and several nieces and nephews. She loved them all and they loved her.