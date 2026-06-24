Book Nook: Ocean Shores Public Library launches writers group

Ocean Shores Public Library launches writers group

Calling all writers! The Ocean Shores Writers Group will commence its maiden voyage on Wednesday, July 22, from 2 to 3 p.m. This initial meeting will include a discussion of group goals and they’ll leave time for writers to read. Bring a poem or part of an essay and a notebook and pen for a timed writing session.

Timberland Regional Library Summer Library Program underway

Timberland Regional Library’s Summer Library Program runs until Aug. 31 and is open to all ages — from babies to adults and everyone in between. Discover new books, movies, and more, and come enjoy exciting free events happening across all TRL. Stop by your local Timberland Library to sign up for the Summer Library Program. Learn more: https://trl.org/blogs/post/slp-2026/

Ocean Shores Public Library Summer Reading programs

Children’s Summer Reading — Magical Marvelous Seeds

Thursday July 2 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Learn how seeds explode to life to create everything from beautiful flowers to delicious fruit. Sponsored by Garden by the Sea and the Master Gardeners of Grays Harbor and Pacific counties.

Magician Jeff Evans — Thursday, July 9, 2 to 3 p.m.

Hands on Children’s Museum — Thursday, July 16, noon to 2 p.m.

Teen Summer Reading Program — Video Game Tournament

Friday July 10 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Aberdeen Library in the parks

The Aberdeen Timberland Library has partnered with the Aberdeen School District, Aberdeen Parks and Recreation and the Grays Harbor YMCA for its 2026 Library in the Parks Program. Programming, including crafts, outdoor activities, books and more, takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesdays: Peterson Playfield

Wednesdays: Finch Park

Thursdays: North End Playfield

Fridays: Garley Park

UPCOMING AUTHOR EVENTS

Reading with Brian Anderson, author of Ragged in the Rain

Harbor Books in Hoquiam

Sunday, June 28 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Brian Anderson is set to launch the fifth novel in the Lyle Dahms series, Ragged in the Rain. Anderson will read an excerpt and copies will be available for purchase and signing.

Seabrook Beachside author series

Featuring Noah Galuten, author of GRILL TIME!: Why You Should Be Grilling for Better, Healthier, Easier, and More Delicious Meals

Sunday, July 19 at 5 p.m. on the Town Hall Lawn

Chef, writer, and James Beard Award-winning cookbook author Noah Galuten brings a fresh, approachable perspective to cooking at home. Based in Los Angeles, his work blends bold flavors, flexible techniques, and real-life practicality, inspired in part by cooking for his young family. His books, including The Don’t Panic Pantry Cookbook, focus on meals that are satisfying, adaptable, and easy to pull together.

Join Noah Galuten for a relaxed summer evening of burgers, beer, and coastal vibes on the Town Hall lawn. This special gathering brings together great food, easy conversation, and the simple joy of being together by the beach.

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY USED BOOK SALES

Aberdeen

Friday, June 26 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Friday, July 3 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Hoquiam

Thursday, June 25 from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 27 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 30 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 2 from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Ocean Shores Public Library

Saturday, July 3, from 10 to 11 a.m. [Members Only], 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. [Public Sale]

Sunday, July 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. $5 bag sale from 1 to 3 p.m.

WRITERS GROUPS

Hoquiam Writers Group

Harbor Books on Thursday, July 2 from 6 to 8 p.m.

This group is open to all writers who want to attend: writers, poets, journalists, wordsmiths, and storytellers. The group meets monthly on the first Thursday of each month.

BOOK GROUPS AND CLUBS

Harbor Books — Hoquiam

All-Genre Book Club

Sunday, June 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All-Genre Book club meets the last Sunday of the month to discuss the book selected by group members the previous month. June’s read is A Resistance History of the United States by Tad Stoermer. This book is available for purchase in store [no purchase necessary to participate.]

Ocean Shores Public Library

BYOB [Bring Your Own Book]

Wednesday, July 15, from 5 to 6 p.m.

Share what great books you have been reading with other book lovers and get ideas for your TBR pile.

Book Group

Monday, July 20 from 3 to 4 p.m.

Book Group meets on the 3rd Monday of the month. July’s read is A Spool of Blue Thread by Anne Tyler. The Friends of the Library purchase 10 copies of each title that can be checked out for two weeks. Books are kept in the work room, so ask the staff at the circulation desk for a copy.

TRL PageTurners Book Group

Westport — Saturday, July 11 from 3 to 4 p.m.

TRL Sponsored Offsites

Aberdeen

Birth to Five Storytime: Off Site Event at North End Playfield

Thursday, June 25 from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Thursday, July 2 from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Thursday, July 9, from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at North End Playfield, 1509 Young St. in Aberdeen. Participate in stories, music, movement and rhymes that help develop your child’s early literacy skills, followed by an activity or play time. Older siblings are welcome to attend but this program is designed for early learners ages 0-5.

McCleary

McCleary Book Club: Off Site Event at McCleary Museum and Event Center

Tuesday, July 14 from 11 a.m. to noon

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at 426 S 3rd St. in McCleary. Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. Copies of each month’s selection are available at the McCleary Library service desk during regularly staffed hours while supplies last.

The Reptile Lady

McCleary Events Center

Tuesday, July 21, from 11 a.m. to noon

North End Playfield in Aberdeen

Thursday, July 23 from 11 a.m. to noon

Snakes, alligators, and lizards! Join us for an interactive program with April Jackson, the Reptile Lady, and learn about having love and respect for reptiles. Get up close and personal with her reptile ambassadors … if you dare! All ages.

STORY TIME

Ocean Shores Public Library Story Time

Saturdays from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Timberland Regional Library Family Storytime

Aberdeen and Montesano

Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Elma

Fridays 10 to 11 a.m.

Westport

Wednesdays 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

McCleary

Wednesdays 11 a.m. to noon

Hoquiam

Fridays 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Raymond

Book Babies

Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Books, bounces, music and play time for babies and their participating caregivers.

OLYMPIA LITERARY EVENTS AND ACTIVITIES

Barnes & Noble

Storytime every Saturday at 11 a.m. featuring a different picture book each week.

Browsers Bookshop

Story Time — first Saturday of each month from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Singer-songwriter Parfait Bassalé book signing — Saturday, June 27 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

[Nearly] Silent Writing Club — Thursday, July 2 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Hosted by Star Wuerdemann.

Singer, artist and author Arrington de Dionyso to discuss his book When the Lion Eats the Dragon: A Fool’s Guide to the Sorcery of Sound, Saturday, July 11 at 4 p.m.

Writer Jason Dove Mark to discuss his book The Earth Said Remember Me: How to Revive Our Memories and Restore the Planet, Wednesday, July 15 at 6 p.m.

July Browsers Book Club — Thursday, July 16, at 6 p.m. Please purchase the book at Browsers to reserve your spot. This month’s read is The Oyster Diaries by Nancy Lemann.

Orca Books Cooperative

Women’s Liberation Book Club — Friday, July 10th, at 6 p.m.

On Lynching by Ida B. Wells-Barnett.