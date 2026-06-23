Plenty of live music to launch you into summer

The Olson Brothers return to the Ocean Shores Cinema on July 24.

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Shaun Beebe

Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores

Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.

The Acoustic Side of Johnny the Capo

Corks and Taps

Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores

Friday, June 26 at 5 p.m.

Nick Mardon Trio

Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook

Friday, June 26 at 5:30 p.m.

Blues-driven rock influenced by the spirit of ’60s and ’70s guitar legends with a modern alternative edge and soulful melodies.

The Six

Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano

Friday, June 26 at 7 p.m.

Rusty Scuppers Pirate Daze Live Music

June 26-28

Black Pearl Stage

Friday

Noon – Opening Ceremonies

12:30 p.m. – Sirens of Circe

1:45 p.m. – Melts in Your Mouth

3 p.m. – Sirens of Circe

5:15 p.m. – The Scuppermonkeys

6:15 p.m. – Whisky Bandits

Saturday

9:45 a.m. – Melts In Your Mouth

Noon – Sirens of Circe

4:15 p.m. – The Scuppermonkeys

5 p.m. – Kynan Shane Band

6 p.m. – Coming Up Threes

7:15 p.m. – Sirens of Circe

8 p.m. – Coming Up Threes

Sunday

2 p.m. The Scuppermonkeys

Queen Anne’s Revenge Stage

Saturday

11 a.m. – The Scuppermonkeys

Noon – DNA Duo

2 p.m. – Sirens of Circe

4 p.m. – Melts in Your Mouth

Sunday

11 a.m. – Melts in Your Mouth

12:30 p.m. – Sirens of Circe

1 p.m. – Melts in Your Mouth

First Bike Night at Saltwater Saloon

Rusty Scuppers Pirate Daze weekend

Friday, June 26

Live Music from 7 to 11 p.m.

2858 S. Forrest Street in Westport

Deerswerver

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

June 26-27

That Irish Guy

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

June 26-27

Sand and Sawdust Festival

Ocean Shores

Friday, June 26

Deerswerver at 11 a.m.

WA Old Time Fiddlers at 2 p.m.

Shades of Gray at 3 p.m

Saturday, June 27

Deerswerver at 11 a.m.

WA Old Time Fiddlers at 2 p.m.

Leo Sunshine at 3 p.m.

Sundance at 7 p.m.

Hoquiam Hullabaloo

Opening acts for Red, White and Bruised pro wrestling event

Saturday, June 27 at Olympic Stadium

Cosmic Droptines, YVNG VXN, Clear Nothing and Jonas Allen

DRC’s Restorative Summer Bash!

Saturday, June 27 at noon

Events on Emerson

212 4th Street in Hoquiam

Featuring live music by The Jacked Lords

Get tickets by June 26 here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/drcs-restorative-summer-bash-tickets-1988656483074?aff=oddtdtcreator

Department of Washington American Legion Band free concert

Sunday, June 28 at 2 p.m.

Raymond Theatre

323 Third St. in Raymond

Rock the Shores Music Festival

Wednesday, July 1 from noon to 6 p.m.

Ocean Shores Lions Club

Featuring Scott Malone, Bill Leach, Blues Remedy and Bill Seaman

Kris and Kris

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

July 3-4

Here Comes the Boom!

July 3-5

Ocean Shores Lions Club

Live music

90s Rewind

Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook

Friday, July 3 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

A high-energy tribute band celebrating the best of ’90s pop and alternative rock, featuring crowd-favorite hits that defined the decade.

Red, White and Boom

Downtown Aberdeen

Saturday, July 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Featuring One-Man-Band Eric Haines

The Ratpack Band

Featuring Ben Fagerstedt and his tribute to Frank Sinatra

Suncadia Social , Cle Elum

Friday, July 10 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Kevin Case

The Garage in Ocean Shores

Friday, July 10 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Curlew’s Call

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

July 10-11

Colin Gage

The Garage in Ocean Shores

Saturday, July 11 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 18 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Cronin Tierney

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

July 17-18

Olson Brothers

Friday, July 24 at 7 p.m.

Ocean Shores Cinema

$30 in advance, $35 day of show

That Irish Guy

Gaway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

July 24-25