Plenty of live music to launch you into summer
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, June 23, 2026
Shaun Beebe
Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores
Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.
The Acoustic Side of Johnny the Capo
Corks and Taps
Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores
Friday, June 26 at 5 p.m.
Nick Mardon Trio
Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook
Friday, June 26 at 5:30 p.m.
Blues-driven rock influenced by the spirit of ’60s and ’70s guitar legends with a modern alternative edge and soulful melodies.
The Six
Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano
Friday, June 26 at 7 p.m.
Rusty Scuppers Pirate Daze Live Music
June 26-28
Black Pearl Stage
Friday
Noon – Opening Ceremonies
12:30 p.m. – Sirens of Circe
1:45 p.m. – Melts in Your Mouth
3 p.m. – Sirens of Circe
5:15 p.m. – The Scuppermonkeys
6:15 p.m. – Whisky Bandits
Saturday
9:45 a.m. – Melts In Your Mouth
Noon – Sirens of Circe
4:15 p.m. – The Scuppermonkeys
5 p.m. – Kynan Shane Band
6 p.m. – Coming Up Threes
7:15 p.m. – Sirens of Circe
8 p.m. – Coming Up Threes
Sunday
2 p.m. The Scuppermonkeys
Queen Anne’s Revenge Stage
Saturday
11 a.m. – The Scuppermonkeys
Noon – DNA Duo
2 p.m. – Sirens of Circe
4 p.m. – Melts in Your Mouth
Sunday
11 a.m. – Melts in Your Mouth
12:30 p.m. – Sirens of Circe
1 p.m. – Melts in Your Mouth
First Bike Night at Saltwater Saloon
Rusty Scuppers Pirate Daze weekend
Friday, June 26
Live Music from 7 to 11 p.m.
2858 S. Forrest Street in Westport
Deerswerver
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
June 26-27
That Irish Guy
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
June 26-27
Sand and Sawdust Festival
Ocean Shores
Friday, June 26
Deerswerver at 11 a.m.
WA Old Time Fiddlers at 2 p.m.
Shades of Gray at 3 p.m
Saturday, June 27
Deerswerver at 11 a.m.
WA Old Time Fiddlers at 2 p.m.
Leo Sunshine at 3 p.m.
Sundance at 7 p.m.
Hoquiam Hullabaloo
Opening acts for Red, White and Bruised pro wrestling event
Saturday, June 27 at Olympic Stadium
Cosmic Droptines, YVNG VXN, Clear Nothing and Jonas Allen
DRC’s Restorative Summer Bash!
Saturday, June 27 at noon
Events on Emerson
212 4th Street in Hoquiam
Featuring live music by The Jacked Lords
Get tickets by June 26 here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/drcs-restorative-summer-bash-tickets-1988656483074?aff=oddtdtcreator
Department of Washington American Legion Band free concert
Sunday, June 28 at 2 p.m.
Raymond Theatre
323 Third St. in Raymond
Rock the Shores Music Festival
Wednesday, July 1 from noon to 6 p.m.
Ocean Shores Lions Club
Featuring Scott Malone, Bill Leach, Blues Remedy and Bill Seaman
Kris and Kris
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
July 3-4
Here Comes the Boom!
July 3-5
Ocean Shores Lions Club
Live music
90s Rewind
Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook
Friday, July 3 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
A high-energy tribute band celebrating the best of ’90s pop and alternative rock, featuring crowd-favorite hits that defined the decade.
Red, White and Boom
Downtown Aberdeen
Saturday, July 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Featuring One-Man-Band Eric Haines
The Ratpack Band
Featuring Ben Fagerstedt and his tribute to Frank Sinatra
Suncadia Social , Cle Elum
Friday, July 10 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Kevin Case
The Garage in Ocean Shores
Friday, July 10 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Curlew’s Call
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
July 10-11
Colin Gage
The Garage in Ocean Shores
Saturday, July 11 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 18 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Cronin Tierney
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
July 17-18
Olson Brothers
Friday, July 24 at 7 p.m.
Ocean Shores Cinema
$30 in advance, $35 day of show
That Irish Guy
Gaway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
July 24-25