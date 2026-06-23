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McCleary Fire Department conducts live fire training exercise

Published 1:30 am Tuesday, June 23, 2026

By The Daily World

Adventure Photography On the morning of June 20, the McCleary Fire Department held a live fire training exercise. South Beach Regional Fire Authority also participated in the training.
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Adventure Photography

On the morning of June 20, the McCleary Fire Department held a live fire training exercise. South Beach Regional Fire Authority also participated in the training.

Adventure Photography On the morning of June 20, the McCleary Fire Department held a live fire training exercise. South Beach Regional Fire Authority also participated in the training.
Adventure Photography The property being used for the live fire training exercise was donated by McCleary School District #65.
Adventure Photography The fully engulfed structure.
The remains of a live fire training exercise held by McCleary Fire Department. (Adventure Photography)

On the morning of June 20, the McCleary Fire Department held a live fire training exercise on a property located on the corner of S Main Street and W Hemlock Street that was donated by McCleary School District #65.

The South Beach Regional Fire Authority joined McCleary for the training, and Olympic Ambulance was on site in the event they were needed. The city of McCleary prepared the property for the training exercise, closed the roads and helped ensure a safe training environment.

A video of the burn is available at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61578723431028.

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