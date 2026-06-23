McCleary Fire Department conducts live fire training exercise
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, June 23, 2026
On the morning of June 20, the McCleary Fire Department held a live fire training exercise on a property located on the corner of S Main Street and W Hemlock Street that was donated by McCleary School District #65.
The South Beach Regional Fire Authority joined McCleary for the training, and Olympic Ambulance was on site in the event they were needed. The city of McCleary prepared the property for the training exercise, closed the roads and helped ensure a safe training environment.
A video of the burn is available at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61578723431028.