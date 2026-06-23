Published June 23, 2026

Loran Millard Reams passed away on June 3, 2026 at the age of 86.

Loran was born on March 16, 1940 in Aberdeen, WA, the youngest of five children to parents Harold Millard Reams and Celena Mae (Barrows) Reams. He was raised in Montesano, WA where he attended high school. Loran married Deanna Kay McGlothlin, also of Montesano, on June 4, 1960. In their early married life Loran worked as a carpenter, a skill that would be useful throughout his life. He later worked for Grays Harbor County as an appraiser. He made an unusual career change when he and Deanna bought Gene’s Stop & Go from the original owner. A few years later they would sell Gene’s and build Shaggy’s restaurant, now known as the Crow’s Nest.

After selling Shaggy’s they moved to Yakima, WA in 1984 where Loran found himself selling real estate. He then returned to an earlier career and started his own real estate appraisal business. After nearly 20 years doing appraisals he and Deanna retired to travel and spend winters in Arizona. Over the last 10 years they have remained in the Yakima area.

He was proceeded in death by his sisters Grace (Manley), Zelma (Hammill), Vivian (Felton), and his brother Kenneth. He is survived by his wife Deanna, son Jeffrey of Moses Lake and daughter Cynthia of Rochester. He will also be missed by his grandchildren Erika, Kevin, Corey, and Logan and his six great grandchildren.