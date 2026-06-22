Stream Team volunteers clean up the Satsop Double Bridges boat launch

After sweeping the boat launch area, under the bridges and along the walking trail, the group removed nine bags of trash and the remains of an old tire from the Satsop Double Bridges Boat Launch.

Recently, five volunteers came out for the Grays Harbor Stream Team’s boat launch and tire removal cleanup event at the Satsop Double Bridges Boat Launch.

In all, the group removed nine bags of trash and the remains of an old tire from the boat launch area, which included the parking lot, under the bridges and along the walking trail.

“It was a great event,” said Breana Downs, the education and outreach coordinator with Grays Harbor Conservation District.

This cleanup event, as with others that the Stream Team has held, is funded through a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife grant. The area had been cleaned earlier, and Downs described the trash sweep was more maintenance of the site since there was less trash than there had been since the initial event.

The goal of the grant is to help Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife keep the boat launches clean, “and we did achieve our goal,” said Downs.

The grant ends in September, but Downs is pursuing other funding opportunities to broaden the cleanup work throughout the Chehalis River watershed.

Want to join the Grays Harbor Stream Team at their next volunteer event? They are teaming up with the Grays Harbor Conservation District for a storm drain marking event in Cosmopolis on July 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the group will meet at Cosmopolis City Hall. A storm drain marking event will also be held in Hoquiam on Aug. 4 and the group will meet at Chevron Veteran’s Memorial Park.

The next trash cleanup will be at the West Fork Satsop Boat Launch on Aug. 29.

To RSVP to these events and see the full listing of events, visit https://www.graysharborcd.org/get-involved.