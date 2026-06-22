Park Play and Grab and Go Lunches with the YMCA

Visit your local parks this summer to engage in Y-led recreation, enrichment activities and free lunch. Each day, mentors will lead fun games, athletics, arts and crafts, and team-building activities.

Park and Play is in partnership with the Y, City of Aberdeen Parks & Rec, Aberdeen School District, Hoquiam School District, Elma School District, Timberland Regional Library, Greenwood Mobile Park, United Way of Grays Harbor, Seabrook Foundation. There is no cost to participate.

Ages: 0 to 18 are eligible

Aberdeen & Cosmopolis

Through August 28, Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. but there will be no program or lunch on June 19 or July 3

Lunch served each day 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

North Aberdeen Playfield

Garley Park

Finch Playfield

Wes Peterson Playfield

Cosi Lions Club Park

Elma

June 22– July 31, Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. but there will be no program or lunch on July 3

Lunch served each day noon to 12:30 p.m.

Greenwood Mobile Park

Gladys Smith Park on 10th Street

Grab and Go Breakfast and Lunches

From June 22 through August 21, Monday to Friday, except July 3, Y staff will serve free nutritious meals at community sites, providing easy access to healthy food for kids and teens all summer long.

Hoquiam, YMCA of Grays Harbor

Breakfast: 7 to 8 a.m.

Lunch, Rock Wall and Open Gym: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Pacific Beach, Pacific Beach Elementary

Lunch: 11 to 11:20 a.m.

Taholah, Taholah Mercantile

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Lost Lake, Lost Lake Boat Launch

July 13 through August 12, Monday and Wednesday

Breakfast and Lunch (multiple meals for multiple days): 9:30 to 10 a.m.