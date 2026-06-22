Park Play and Grab and Go Lunches with the YMCA
Published 1:30 am Monday, June 22, 2026
Visit your local parks this summer to engage in Y-led recreation, enrichment activities and free lunch. Each day, mentors will lead fun games, athletics, arts and crafts, and team-building activities.
Park and Play is in partnership with the Y, City of Aberdeen Parks & Rec, Aberdeen School District, Hoquiam School District, Elma School District, Timberland Regional Library, Greenwood Mobile Park, United Way of Grays Harbor, Seabrook Foundation. There is no cost to participate.
Ages: 0 to 18 are eligible
Aberdeen & Cosmopolis
Through August 28, Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. but there will be no program or lunch on June 19 or July 3
Lunch served each day 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
North Aberdeen Playfield
Garley Park
Finch Playfield
Wes Peterson Playfield
Cosi Lions Club Park
Elma
June 22– July 31, Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. but there will be no program or lunch on July 3
Lunch served each day noon to 12:30 p.m.
Greenwood Mobile Park
Gladys Smith Park on 10th Street
Grab and Go Breakfast and Lunches
From June 22 through August 21, Monday to Friday, except July 3, Y staff will serve free nutritious meals at community sites, providing easy access to healthy food for kids and teens all summer long.
Hoquiam, YMCA of Grays Harbor
Breakfast: 7 to 8 a.m.
Lunch, Rock Wall and Open Gym: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Pacific Beach, Pacific Beach Elementary
Lunch: 11 to 11:20 a.m.
Taholah, Taholah Mercantile
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Lost Lake, Lost Lake Boat Launch
July 13 through August 12, Monday and Wednesday
Breakfast and Lunch (multiple meals for multiple days): 9:30 to 10 a.m.