More dead gray whales beach in the Pacific Northwest

A 41-foot male gray whale washed ashore a little after 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, just south of Sunset Beach. Washington state’s count of washed-up grays whales stands at 30. At least an additional 10 dead whales washed ashore along the Oregon coast during the 2026 spring migration and stranding season.

Another whale was found on a nearby beach Wednesday late afternoon. A 41-foot male gray whale washed up at 4 p.m. south of Sunset Beach, between Del Rey and Gearhart in Clatsop County.

The whale lay motionless on the beach. Its massive body, in a state of decay, may draw scientists, wildlife officials and curious onlookers.

For the Chinook Indian Nation Chairman Tony A. Johnson, a stranded whale carries a different meaning.

Long before highways traced the Oregon Coast and cargo ships crossed the mouth of the Columbia River, Chinook people watched the shoreline for the arrival of whales. They provided food, oil, tools and teachings. Entire communities gathered around them.

Now, as gray whales continue to wash ashore along the Oregon and Washington coast, Johnson sees both a warning and a reminder.

“We know that the whales are malnourished, that they’re not getting enough food,” Johnson said. “Our hope has been that they would pass through our area and find more food, more resources them farther north.”

This year, dozens of whales have stranded along the Washington coast, while several others have washed ashore in Oregon, including the one last week. So far, at least 10 dead whales have washed ashore along the Oregon coast this spring season. Seaside Aquarium Assistant Manager Tiffany Boothe said the aquarium is not sure if they will be doing a necropsy, due to how heavily decomposed the whale is.

“The skin has already begun rotting off,” she said.

Many of the whales have shown similar signs of poor body condition, prompting questions about changing ocean conditions and food availability. Scientists continue to study the causes. Johnson, however, views the strandings through a broader lens — one shaped by history, observation and generations of connection to the natural world.

“I won’t speak to science,” he said. “But I can speak to experience.”

That experience tells him the environment is changing.

Johnson remembers winters that brought lasting snow. His father grew up in a world where winter ice regularly formed in places along the Columbia River. Communities could travel across frozen stretches of water that today rarely, if ever, freeze.

“That’s not even conceivable now,” Johnson said. “How could that not dramatically affect the rest of the environment?”

He does not pretend to have all the answers about what is happening to gray whales. But he believes the changes people have witnessed across the Pacific Northwest during a single lifetime make it difficult to ignore the possibility that a changing climate is affecting the animals as well.

“It’s very clear that these whales that are washing up are malnourished, they’re underfed,” Johnson said. “We have an environment that is changing wildly, again, in the course of a single lifetime.”

Whales mean more

For the Chinook people, whales have always been more than wildlife.

“Our ancestors generally didn’t have to go offshore to access whales,” Johnson said. “It is a part of life that whales will come ashore.”

Historically, the arrival of a whale was significant enough that hereditary leaders employed people to watch the beaches. Some community members carried specialized knowledge about the whales. The whales touched nearly every aspect of life. Whale meat and blubber provided food. Bones were used and preserved. Whale oil served an important purpose in maintaining the cedar canoes that connected villages throughout the region.

“There were more canoes, I think, than people in our past world,” Johnson said. “Every one of those canoes needed to be dried out, refinished and oiled.” The primary finish used to waterproof and preserve those canoes was whale oil.

For generations, whales sustained communities, both physically and culturally. That relationship continues today. The relationship between Indigenous communities and whales extends far beyond modern conservation efforts. According to a story published Dec. 9, 2025 in the Smithsonian magazine, in November 2025, members of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians participated in the harvest of a stranded humpback whale on the central Oregon coast. The harvesting of the whale revived a traditional practice that had not been carried out in generations. The young whale, estimated to be about 2 years old, stranded near Yachats after becoming entangled in Dungeness crab fishing gear. After experts spent two days attempting to save the animal, veterinarians made the decision to euthanize it because of its deteriorating condition. Tribal leaders later secured a special permit from NOAA to salvage the whale’s remains.

Harvesting a whale

Before beginning the harvest, roughly 20 tribal members gathered in a circle around the whale, laid down tobacco as an offering and gave thanks for the animal’s sacrifice. Working for about 12 hours, they recovered usable parts of the whale, including blubber, bones, the skull and baleen. Tribal leaders said none of the tribe’s living members had ever harvested a whale before, and no one could recall the last time the practice had been carried out. The event provided an opportunity to reconnect with cultural traditions while working alongside veterinarians and scientists conducting a necropsy, creating what participants described as a day of shared learning.

In early April, members of the Chinook Indian Nation worked alongside the Shoalwater Bay Tribe to harvest portions of a whale that had entered the Columbia River April 1 and died days later. The unusual circumstances allowed tribal members to access fresh whale meat and blubber, etc.

“While we hate that that was the end of that particular whale, of course we were going to do what we could to access parts of that whale that are important for our lifeways,” Johnson said.

Most stranded whales do not offer the same opportunity. Often, whales wash ashore after being dead for an unknown period of time. Tribal members may document the location and return later for bones after nature has taken its course.

Historically, a stranded whale nourished far more than a human community. A whale carcass could support an entire coastal ecosystem. “We had a process for communally taking care of those whales,” Johnson said.

The gatherings brought together extended families and communities. But people were not the only ones drawn to the shoreline. “Alongside us in that work were condors and wolves,” Johnson said.

That image remains one of the most powerful in Chinook memory: of whales, people, wolves and condors all relying on the same gift from the ocean. (For Johnson, the return of condors to places such as Saddle Mountain would signal more than a wildlife success story. It would represent a landscape healing from generations of ecological loss. “The nation has a dream that one day that will be true again,” he said.)

Johnson said the nation hopes to one day mark every whale that washes ashore within its ancestral territory using traditional methods. The markings would serve as a reminder that Indigenous knowledge and traditions remain alive. “We talk about and aspire to a moment where every whale that washes up in our aboriginal territory is marked traditionally,” Johnson said. The practice would help preserve cultural teachings while reminding residents and visitors alike that the Chinook people remain connected to this place.

A larger lesson

As scientists search for answers about why more whales are washing ashore, Johnson remains focused on a larger lesson. The whales are part of a web of relationships that stretches across generations, species and landscapes. Their struggles matter not only because of what they reveal about the health of the ocean, but because of what they reveal about the health of the coast itself.

For Johnson, the future he hopes for is one where whales continue to return, where condors once again soar above coastal mountains and the old relationships between people and the natural world endure.

“For us,” he said, “that would be the knowledge that our place is healed … or well on its way to an important type of healing.”

In Washington

Three more gray whales washed up dead on the coastal beaches of Grays Harbor County, all on the same day — Tuesday, June 16.

The whales were found on the beaches of Moclips, the Quinault Indian Nation and in Ocean Shores. The Moclips and Quinault Indian Nation dead whales were decomposed and no necropsies were performed. The one in Ocean Shores died from malnutrition and blunt force trauma, according to Cascadia Research Collective.

On Thursday, June 18, Cascadia Research examined a female gray whale in Ocean Shores. It was the 30th dead gray whale in Washington so far this year. This is already the second highest number of annual gray whale mortalities ever recorded in Washington; the highest being 34 whales in 2019 and there are still more than six months remaining in 2026.

The most common finding among examined whales has been malnutrition, sometimes accompanied by internal trauma consistent with vessel strike. This whale was no different. It was a female, around 40 feet long, that was malnourished with trauma to the head, consistent with a vessel strike. Tissue samples will be analyzed over the coming weeks and months, which may provide additional insight into other factors that may be contributing to the overall poor condition of most of these whales.

The eastern North Pacific gray whale population has experienced high mortality levels since 2019, which has been linked to ecosystem changes in their Arctic feeding grounds that has affected both quality and quantity of prey.

—The Daily World contributed to this report.