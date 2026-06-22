America’s 250th anniversary and 4th of July events

The 128th Anniversary of the first lighting of the Grays Harbor Lighthouse will take place on July 3 at dusk.

This weekend will be filled with America’s 250th anniversary celebrations and 4th of July is two weeks away so there’s still time to plan how you’re going to celebrate. Here’s a roundup of events scheduled around Grays Harbor through the month of June and July.

Aberdeen

What the Constitution Means to Me – The Driftwood Players

June 26-27, July 3-4 at 7:30, June 28 and July 4 at 2 p.m.

120 East 3rd Street, Aberdeen

What the Constitution Means to Me is a playful and incisive analysis of the U.S. Constitution that examines how this living document could evolve to fit modern day America. The piece is based on the experiences of 15-year-old Heidi Schreck who put herself through college by giving speeches about the U.S. Constitution. Now, she resurrects her teenage self to trace the document’s profound impact on four generations of women.

https://main.aberdeendriftwood.com/

Red, White and Boom

July 4

Downtown Aberdeen on Broadway from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Red, White and Boom, which is replacing Splash, will feature an old-fashioned carnival for kids with a bouncy house, games, pie walk, food, prizes and a huge car cruise with Five Star Dealerships. Food vendors will be there, and the day closes out with a wonderful fireworks show down at Morrison Riverfront Park. Brought to you by Five Star and Downtown Aberdeen Association.

Cosmopolis

Old-Fashioned Patriotic Potluck Picnic & Hometown Celebration

July 4 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Celebrate America’s 250th birthday with family, friends, history, and hometown pride, and visit the Dennis York Historical Museum for taste of history and ice cream. Guests will have the opportunity to view the 1882 Old Tiger, Cosmopolis’s first fire apparatus, purchased in 1895.

For the old-fashioned community-wide potluck, bring your favorite dish or picnic basket, and blanket for a spot on the green space next to City Hall as we gather to honor this historic milestone in our nation’s history. There will also be tables for seating.

Complimentary hot dogs provided by Mayor Linda Springer and Brian Allen barbecued by the Cosmopolis Lions Club

Celebration cake served in the community room where you can view historical displays, photographs, and albums showcasing the rich history of Cosmopolis

America 250 videos shown on the big screen

Cornhole and water balloon toss competitions hosted by our own Cosmopolis Volunteer Fire Department

Patriotic music and community sing-alongs led by Cosmopolis’s own Steve Jacobson

Elma

4th of July Convoy Parade

Convoy starts at 1 p.m.

Come join the Spodyfest Family for their first 4th of July downtown Elma Convoy with a picnic after at 10th St. Smith/Murray Park. Anyone can join the convoy through town. Meet at the Elma High School parking lot and start decorating and check in at 11 a.m. and convoy starts at 1 p.m. There is no cost at all and open to everyone. Rain or Shine. Bring your picnic chairs, blankets and snacks, and they will provide the hotdogs.

Hoquiam

Hoquiam Hullabaloo

Friday June 26

Elvis Show

Elks Lodge, 624 K St.

6 to 8 p.m.

Free of charge

Saturday June 27

Pushrods

Downtown Hoquiam

8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Vendors and BBQ contest with Rays Place in Elks back parking lot

River Festival

Central Elementary, 325 W Chenault St.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free games, reading station, and an ice cream eating contest presented by Buddy Moos. For the ice cream contest, there will be two groups. Group one: ages 12 and under, with 8 ounces of ice cream. Group two: 13-plus. They will have three rounds with winners of each round moving on to finals.

1K and 5K: Registration 8:15 a.m. Start is at Hoquiam Elks.

1K Kids, 9 a.m. — Free.

5K Run/Walk, 9:15 a.m. — $25.

Rogue Wrestling Attractions — Red, White and Bruised

Olympic Stadium, 101 28th St.

3 to 10 p.m.

There will be vendor booths, three beer gardens, live music, and some Pushrod cars will be out in the outfield as well. Wrestling will be from 6 to 10 p.m.

Info and tickets can be found on their website at Upcoming Live Events – Rogue Wrestling Attractions

America 250 at the Polson Museum

July 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Polson Museum, 1611 Riverside Ave.

Join them for a fun, festive and free day celebrating America at 250. Dust off your favorite cookbook and bring a dish to share at “America’s Potluck” at the Polson. Admission is free all day. The Daughters of the American Revolution will be doing first lady skits and museum Director John Larson will present a gallery talk on the museum’s “Moments that Made Us” exhibit, which debuts that day.

McCleary

For 4th of July, the McCleary Civic Renewal Council is sponsoring a Business Decorating Contest. They are inviting McCleary businesses to decorate for America’s 250th, and winners will be announced July 3.

Montesano

4th of July Fun Run

Starting at Montesano High School at 9 a.m.

Join Montesano basketball for a walk/run around town. Running will be by donation and you can preorder a T-shirt to receive at the event. For more information, email sfarmer@montesanoschools.org.

Oakville

Cheers to 250 Years

June 27, parade starts at 11 a.m.

The annual Independence Day Parade, celebration, and “Scoot the Route” cruisin’ and car, truck and motorcycle show has something fun for everyone, with the parade, car show, live music from the “Pleasure Hounds,” “Talking Cedar” beer garden, kid zone, and merchandise and food vendors.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/share/1FWQvx8RVa/?mibextid=wwXIfr.

Ocean Shores

Apple Gala

June 26, 2 to 4 p.m.

Ocean Shores Library

Enjoy a slice of apple pie and a sip of apple cider during the festivities and check out all these wonderful events.

There will be a craft station where children can make a handprint apple tree and a fun lifecycle of an apple booklet.

Snowbird Cidery will take the first steps in the cider making process by grinding and pressing apples into sweet, natural cider. They will begin by scratting (grinding) the apples into a fine pomace that they will then press into juice using a hydropress. There is nothing quite like fresh pressed apple cider.

Apple Treasure Hunt — come learn about apples and enter our contest to win a gift certificate. It’s a treasure hunt to find the facts about apples and their history in America. The answers are scattered throughout the event. Correct entry forms have a chance to win one of three IGA gift certificates. All are invited to participate in this free, educational contest. The drawing is at 3:30 p.m.

Rayven the Clown is ready to make you smile and tickle your funny bone. Children of all ages are invited to meet a real clown for a special balloon animal and lots of laughs. Get ready for more fun than you could shake a rubber chicken at.

Apple Guess the Variety — Is it Cosmic Crisp, Fuji, Lemonade, Golden Delicious or Granny Smith? Taste a sample and guess.

Tokeland

4th of July Parade and Picnic

July 4

The Tokeland Food Bank is hosting the 50th annual 4th of July Parade and Picnic. From decorated floats and classic cars to community spirit and small-town charm, this is one of Tokeland’s most cherished traditions. Lineup at the Tokeland Marina begins at 9:30 through 10:30 a.m. Road closure begins at 10:45 a.m.

Westport

128th Anniversary of the first lighting of the Grays Harbor Lighthouse

July 3 at dusk

Celebrate the 128th anniversary of the first lighting of the Grays Harbor Lighthouse in Westport. The light ushered Grays Harbor into the 20th Century as an integral part of the shipping, lumber and fishing industries. The story of Grays Harbor’s booming economy of the early 1900s starts with the first lighting and continues on as an active aid to navigation and popular tourist destination. The Grays Harbor Lighthouse is Washington’s tallest lighthouse and is considered the masterwork of the Pacific Coast’s main chain lighthouses of the era. The lighthouse is owned and operated by the Westport South Beach Historical Society who maintain and make the location available to the public.

4th of July Fireworks Show

July 4 at approximately 10:20 p.m. 100 W Bay St.

Join them for a professional fireworks show.