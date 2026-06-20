Published June 20, 2026

Mary Louise Quinby, 101, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, was a longtime resident of Grayland. She died on June 17, 2026.

She was born in Aberdeen on Aug. 26, 1924, to Lucy Pauline (Yock) and John O’ Hagan. As a young girl, she helped her mother on the family farm and graduated from Ocosta High School, where she played basketball on the All-State team.

During World War II, she married Robert Hawley Quinby on Aug. 25, 1942. She often teased that she was “not old enough to know better,” since they married just one day before her 18th birthday. While her husband served in the Navy, she worked as a “Rosie the Riveter.”

After the war, she and her husband moved to Grayland, where they grew cranberries together. She was also able to travel throughout the United States with her husband while he served as West Coast Director of Ocean Spray.

Mary was a loving mother to eight children, grandmother to 26 grandchildren, great-grandmother to 57 great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandmother to seven great-great-grandchildren.

In her later years, she enjoyed traveling, pottery, painting, and playing card games. Even at 101, she could still win decisively — and often did.

Mary is survived by Sharon (Quinby) Balin, Regena (Quinby) Arndt and Joe Arndt, Robert P. Quinby and Pat Clemencig, Anne Marie Shepard Quinby, Christopher Bruce and Jackie Quinby, Rosemary Evanchik (Quinby) and Mike Evanchik, Laura Suzanne (Quinby) McGowan and Ed McGowan, and Ben and Ginger Quinby.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her son, Bill; her son-in-law, Al Balin; and her grandson, Brian Harper.

A funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 23, at 11 a.m. in the Fern Hill Funeral Home Chapel, with a viewing proceeding it at 10 a.m. Interment will take place following the service at Forrest Hill Cemetery in Cosmopolis. A gathering for family and friends will follow at the home of her granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Jennie and Brian Schlegel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Robert H. Quinby Scholarship at the Ocosta School Foundation.

A message of condolence or of a memory can be sent to the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com.