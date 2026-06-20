Published June 20, 2026

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Joleen Sue Anderson, a beloved wife, mother, and friend. Born on September 1, 1948, to Eileen and Joseph McCowan in Bloomington, Illinois. Joleen attended school in Bloomington, then went through the radiology technician program, graduating with honors. She spent over 50 years in the medical profession. She lived a full life until her death on June 9, 2026.

Joleen lived with her parents while working as she was a single parent to her two daughters, Megan and Amy. In 1980, Joleen moved to Springfield, Illinois for a better job. Working at the hospital in Springfield, Joleen met Carl Maurer whom she fell in love with and married. Carl adopted both of the girls. Carl passed away from cancer in 1984, and Joleen moved to Tucson, Arizona.

In 1993, Joleen met Randy Anderson whom she married on October 20 of that year. They lived in Tucson for several years, then moved to Round Mountain, Nevada, in December 1998. Joleen worked in Tonopah and Fernley while living in Round Mountain. She had horses and dogs and enjoyed gardening in her free time. In 2003, Joleen and Randy moved to Aberdeen, Washington, where she worked for Grays Harbor Community Hospital from 2002 to 2015, when she retired. She continued her love of gardening, her cats, and her friends.

Joleen is survived by her husband of 33 years, Randy; her two daughters, Megan (Michael) Gates and Amy Maurer; her stepdaughter, Tara (Zander) Anderson; her grandson Morgan (Joy) Gillies; her step-granddaughters, Lacey Gates and Lynsey (Jayce) Bell; her great-grandsons Dean Hall and Rory Gates; her great step-granddaughters Mikenna Gates, Peyton Bell and Paige Bell; her son-in-law, Dan (Yvonne) Gates; her siblings: Pat (Jenny) McCowan, Chris (Brenda) McCowan, and Cathy (Rick) Clem; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Eileen and Joseph McCowan; her siblings: Mark (Terri) McCowan, Tom (Darlene) McCowan, and Steve (Sue) McCowan; and husband, Carl Maurer.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PAWS of Grays Harbor, 800 W 1st Street, Aberdeen, WA, (360) 533-1141.

To leave a memory or note of condolence, please visit www.fernhillfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.