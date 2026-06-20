Published June 20, 2026

Howard Irwin Moe, 89, a longtime Hoquiam resident, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2026, surrounded by his wife and family at Channel Point Village in Hoquiam, Washington.

Born on Dec. 10, 1936, in International Falls, Minnesota to Nils and Anna (Mark) Moe, as 1 of 9 children, Howard was raised in the Manitou area until around the age of 12 when he and his family moved to Tacoma, Washington.

A few years later, the family settled in Bay Center, Washington, where Howard graduated from South Bend High School in 1954. He went on to attend Grays Harbor College and the University of Washington. While attending college, Howard enlisted in the Army and spent 2 years stationed in Germany. After his discharge, he married his hometown sweetheart Margaret “Margie” Jacobsen on May 6, 1961. They moved to Portland, Oregon where he completed his General Engineering Degree, charter fished, and started his family.

Howard graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Portland and was selected to speak at his commencement ceremony. After graduation, Howard began his engineering career with Lamb Grays Harbor and moved his family out to the East Hoquiam Road.

Howard and Margie were blessed with three beautiful daughters; Erica, Maria, and Beth. Howard was a devout Christian, who put his faith and life in the hands of God. He was a member of the Pacific Beach Community Church. He cherished his wife, and daughters, desiring to love them as Christ loved him. As their daughters were growing up, the family developed a passion for horses, mainly Appaloosa-Quarter Horses. They spent countless hours participating in horse shows, while Howard committed himself to building a stable and arena where he and his daughters could train and compete in equestrian events.

Howard was drawn to the ocean, much like his father before him, and with his knowledge of engineering, began building and designing boats in the early ’70s. As the founder and operator of his company, Little Hoquiam Shipyard, Howard designed and built custom fiberglass boats, found in marinas throughout the world. His craftsmanship, innovation, and dedication brought him great satisfaction, and he continued doing the work he loved until the age of 83. In addition to his professional accomplishments, Howard served a term as an elected PUD Commissioner. His strong work ethic, creativity, and commitment to his community left a lasting impact on all who knew him.

Howard enjoyed watching professional and college sports, favoring the Seahawks and Mariners, and also enjoyed local sports, cheering on his grandchildren in all their games and activities. He was very involved in the lives of his seven grandchildren, encouraging and supporting them while fostering their faith in God. As he grew older, he devoted his time to fishing, or boating, as his family lovingly referred to his lack of catching fish.

He enjoyed yearly trips to Alaska to fish with family and friends. Howard was generous, desiring to serve God with all he was blessed with. He was an honorable employer and good friend. Above all else, Howard’s greatest joy was his family, who he cherished beyond measure. He often said, “If man could do it, I can figure it out,” a phrase that perfectly reflected his determination, resourcefulness, and remarkable intelligence. Extremely smart and endlessly capable, Howard approached every challenge with confidence and perseverance accomplishing whatever he set his mind to.

Deeply loved by his family and all who had the pleasure of knowing him, Howard leaves behind a legacy of love, strength, and unwavering dedication. He will be fondly remembered, profoundly missed, and forever loved.

Howard is preceded in death by his parents, Nils and Anna Moe; daughter, Erica; brothers: Norman, Orville, and Eugene; and sisters: Mabel, Arvilla, and Deanna.

Howard is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Margie Moe of the family home; daughters: Maria (Phil) Christopherson,of Hoquiam, Washington; and Beth (Michael) Kindsvogel of Corvallis, Oregon; sisters: Carolyn Brown of Gig Harbor, Washington, and Sharon Moe of Seattle, Washington; grandchildren: Brittany (Paul) Bitar, Matthew (Brooke) Barrie, Kelsey (Erick) Escobar, Jessica (Jesus) Martinez, Danielle (Jared) Miller, Amanda (Myeongho) Oh, and Jacob Kindsvogel; and great-grandchildren: Finley, Magnolia, Freya, Theo, Annabelle, Riker, Caroline, Loretta, Haakon, Sol, Emily, Emerson, Laura, Emile, Max, Bennett, Elena, and Ella.

A celebration of Howard’s life will be held at Immanuel Baptist Church in Hoquiam, Washington on July 18, 2026, at 11 a.m. If you wish to leave a memory or note of condolence for the family, please visit www.fernhillfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.