Published June 20, 2026

Christopher Alfan Lee, 45, Husband, Father, Grandpa, Hydraulic Mechanic and former Ocosta resident, died Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at St. Joseph Hospital in Tacoma, Washington. Chris was born on April 20, 1981, to Michael and Diane (Miller) Lee in South Bend, Washington. He attended Ocosta High School, participating in soccer, track, cross-country and wrestling. He graduated in 1999.

He attended Grays Harbor College taking automotive/welding classes and worked for 5-Star Chevrolet before joining the Navy in 2001 as a Submariner for 5 years.

Chris worked at a motorcycle shop, Washington Tractor/Pape, Eagle Hydraulics and most recently, Certified Hydraulics.

He loved spending time with his family and friends laughing about memories he made over the years, working on cars, riding quads/dirtbikes and complaining about his wife’s horses, all the while he spent many of summers running across the mountains to get them hay (once even bringing a piglet home). He enjoyed working on anything with a motor, attending monster truck shows, dirt track and drag races, demolition derby, car shows, and literally anything and everything to make kids and wife happy. He was a D1 yapper with a heart of gold that always wanted the best for his wife and children.

Chris is survived by his wife, Tanya Lee; children: Tyler, Josie, Natalie, Nathan, Izabella and Evelyn; a grandson, Brixton; his mother, Diane Lee of Westport, Washington; mother-in-law: Michele Foster; brothers: Nick (Tiffany) Lee, Mike (Alexis) Lee and Tim (Angelica) Lee; nephews: Mason and Hudson; nieces: Hailee, Maddie, Noel, Kelsi and Ella, numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. Chris was preceded in death by his dad, Michael Lee and father-in-law, Scott Foster; and grandparents: James and Barbara Lee, and Alfan and Kathryn Miller.

A Funeral Mass was held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Aberdeen at noon, Friday, June 12, followed by burial at Aberdeen Cemetery. A reception was held at the Grayland Community Hall, 2071 Cranberry Road, Grayland.

A message of condolence or of a memory can be sent to the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.