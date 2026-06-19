Harbor Happenings

ABERDEEN

Mount Olympus Trivia Night is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25.

Aberdeen Clean-Up, organized by Chehalis River Stewardship Project, is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon, every Saturday, meeting at the Boone Street Boat Launch to disperse supplies and go over the plan.

Boy Scout Pack 4005 will meet at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at St. Andrews Episcopal Church. For more information, call 360-305-5212.

Aberdeen Bridge Club hosts a sanctioned ACBL bridge game every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Harbor Calvary Church. New players are invited and partners are guaranteed for those attending on their own. For more information, contact Randy Ross at 360-591-5928 or Randy55.Ross@gmail.com

Grays Harbor Republican Party will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 22, at Harbor Calvary Chapel. Anyone interested in the Republican Party is invited. For more information visit www.ghgop.com

Salmonberry Band members practice every Friday at 1 p.m. at the Aberdeen Art Center. All singers and those who play ukuleles and other portable instruments are invited. For more information, call 360-533-4897.

Aberdeen Clothing Bank, 301 North G St., is open 9:30-11:45 a.m. Mondays, 9:30-11:45 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Thursday they are open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for donations only. Masks are required.

40 et 8 Veterans Club will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at 2313 Simpson Ave.

TOPS Chapter Wa 1200 has weigh-in from 8:30-9:30 a.m. every Monday at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church. Meeting begins at 9:45. For more information, call 800-932-8677

HOQUIAM

5th Annual Restorative Summer Bash is scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Events on Emerson, including free lunch, live music activities and community resources. For free tickets visit www.drcghp.org by June 26.

Three R’s Thrift Store is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 3101 Cherry Street

Boy Scout Pack 4052 and Troop 1819 will meet every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Lincoln Elementary School. For more information, call 360-204-1516.

COSMOPOLIS

Cosi Senior Center will offer lunch at noon every Tuesday, followed by social activities.

MONTESANO

Chess Social Time is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at Montesano Timberland Library.

ELMA

Boy Scout Troop 4014 will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 22, at Abundant Life Church. For more information, call 360-556-3342.

Family Caregiver Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at the Elma Timberland Library. All caregivers are invited. For more information, call Amber Garrotte at the Olympic Area Agency on Aging at 360-538-2458.

Elma Al-Anon family group meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. every Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church.

McCLEARY

Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 158 N. Summit.

EAST COUNTY

Line Dance Lessons will be offered at the Oakville Region Event Center at 6:30 p.m. every Monday in June. $10.

Grays Harbor/Pacific County Pomona Grange will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 8. A potluck will follow.

OCEAN SHORES

North Beach Republican Women’s Club will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at the Ocean Shores Lions Club. Guests and interested community members are welcome. For more information, email nbrwc1@gmail.com.

TOPS Chapter Wa 1425 has weigh-in at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the Ocean Shores Library. Meeting begins at 10:15. For more information, call 360-591-8450.

Ocean Shores Bridge Club offers duplicate bridge at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at Ocean Shores Inn and Suites. Partners are not necessary. $2 fee. For more information, call 360-310-2048 or 360-289-3261.

Coastal Interpretive Center, 1033 Catala Ave. SE, is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with exhibits on the coast, shipwrecks, forestry, logging and the history of Ocean Shores. Admission is $5 per person/$10 per family.

For more information about the What’s Happening column contact karen.barkstrom@thedailyworld.com or call 360-537-3925.