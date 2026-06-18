Published June 18, 2026

Wanda Gail Rowe went to be with the Lord on May 28, 2026, at 9:36 p.m. at Mason General Hospital in Shelton.

She was born in West Virginia on Dec. 14, 1950, to James Arthur Hammit and Esta Gladys Messer. Wanda spent her youth growing up in the Hollers of West Virginia and the rolling valleys of Tennessee. In the late ‘70s she journeyed to the Pacific Northwest for a different life where she met Alfred Lee Rowe and they settled in Arlington, Washington where they had two children.

She liked to make jewelry and was a rock hound. Wanda loved animals.

She spent her career serving the Arlington and Lakewood School Districts in groundskeeping and maintenance. Many students who crossed her path remember her fondly for her kind heart, friendly spirit, and genuine care for others. In the late ‘90s, Wanda moved to Westport, Washington. Over the years she became a surrogate mother to many youngin’s who needed her just as much as her own children. Wanda was blessed with 3 beautiful grandchildren who she loved dearly and was very proud of.

Wanda is survived by her children: Aretta V. (Sid) of Arlington, Alfred “Bud” R. of Hoquiam; grandson, Sidney V. (Candice) of Granite Falls; granddaughter Aspen V. of Arlington; and grandson, Andrew R. of Aberdeen; sister, Patsy O. of Colville; nephew, Morgan K. of Addy; and Eugene W. of Colville.

Wanda’s generous heart has touched many during her life and she will be greatly missed.

At this time no formal services are scheduled. If you wish to leave a memory or note of condolence for the family, please visit www.fernhillfh@gmail.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.