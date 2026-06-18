John F. DavisMay 26, 1948 – June 6, 2026

Published June 18, 2026

Husband, father, grandfather and best friend John F. Davis passed into his next world after 78 years of an eventful life. As he would say: “Forward, into the fog…”

Born May 26, 1948, in Aberdeen, Washington to Kearney and Dorothy Davis, he died in Republic, Washington on June 6, 2026. John attended Hoquiam schools, graduating from high school in 1966. A standout athlete in football and wrestling, he was courted by multiple colleges and chose to accept a scholarship to Oregon State University where he became part of the Beavers football team known as “The Giant Killers.” After college, like his father, he worked at Weyerhaeuser Saw Mill in South Aberdeen until its closure in 2005. As a union member, he supported his fellow workers and the gains unions made.

John enjoyed being part of a Pro Rally team, driving a 510 Datsun. He helped found youth soccer for Grays Harbor with the Washington State Youth Soccer Association and volunteered his time coaching, refereeing and administrating for the new Grays Harbor branch. He gave 15 years of his life to the Washington State Youth Soccer Association on state committees. He played with adult soccer teams and coached the Harbor women’s team. John enjoyed mountain biking, downhill skiing and hiking. He was a 4-H leader to a club that wanted to learn backcountry hiking.

He dug razor clams on the beaches, gathered chanterelle mushrooms, picked blackberries, dipped for smelt at Kalaloch, body surfed, water skied and sailed on the Sound and spent time at Lake Quinault in a cabin his grandparents built.

While in Republic, he went sledding with his kids and grandkids, offered “advice” on ranching, raised a beer with neighbors and watched the seasons change. Family and friends often enjoyed his excellent cooking and warm hospitality. Numerous jars of homemade pickled herring were given to friends and family at Christmas. John reminded us that “you can eat pie for breakfast.” He set an example for his son and stepsons by cooking for the family. They all continue that tradition with theirs.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary Crea Davis; son Erik Davis (Nikki); stepsons Brian Griffiths (Eileen) and Conan Griffiths (Shannon); chosen daughter Dawn Felt (Rob); and his sister Judy Davis. He also leaves nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

In remembrance, crack open a beer and listen to Kris Kristofferson or John Prine, and the Irish tune “The Parting Glass.” There will be a celebration of life later in the summer. In memory of John and his support of charities, donations could be made to “Doctors Without Borders” or “World Central Kitchen” in honor of his love of cooking.

‘The Parting Glass’

Of all the money ere I had, I spent it in good company, And all the harm I’ve ever done, alas was to none but me. And all I’ve done for want of wit, to memory now I can’t recall. So fill me to the parting glass, goodnight and joy be with you all. If I had money enough to spend and leisure time to sit awhile, There is a fair maid in this town who sorely has my heart beguiled. Her rosy cheeks and ruby lips, I own she has my heart in thrall. So fill me to the parting glass – goodnight, and joy be with you all. Of all the comrades ere I had, they’re sorry for my going away, And all the sweethearts ere I had, they wish me one more day to stay, But since it falls unto my lot that I should go and you should not, I’ll gently rise and softly call, goodnight and joy be with you all.