Death Notice

Published June 18, 2026

Charlene Marie Seaman, 90, an Aberdeen resident and former Secretarial Manager for the Central Intelligence Agency in Washington D.C., died Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at Pacific Care Center in Hoquiam.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 29, at Central Park Neighborhood Church. She and her late husband, Chaplain Dick Seaman, will be inurned at a later date at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent.

Cremation arrangements are by Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen.