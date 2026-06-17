Published June 17, 2026

With a heavy heart the family of JD Boling would like to inform you that your ears do not deceive you, he has in fact taken the checkered flag on this ultimate race we call life.

JD leaves behind an incredible legacy, ranging from years of dedicated service at the Elma School District to earning back-to-back Crew Chief of the year awards. Passionate about his community, JD was known for supporting Elma and the surrounding areas through fundraisers, youth development, and unsolicited opinions. When he was not loitering at local establishments or pestering city officials, JD enjoyed hunting, fishing, racing, winning championships, golfing, bantering with family and friends, and of course manicuring his lawn. A certified engine whisperer, JD used his talent and passion for small engines and opened the infamous Boling Small Engine Repair where he served the community for many years. JD was very unique person — just ask anyone and they will have a funny story describing the perfectly imperfect man he was.

The family invites anyone wanting to share memories and send JD Boling off on this most important day, to please attend the gathering being held at the Elma Fairgrounds Pavilion on July 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — light refreshments provided. In lieu of flowers, which he would have hated, the family asks to please support your local community, especially the youth.