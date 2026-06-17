Death Notices

Published June 17, 2026

Thomas Oien Sr.

Matlock resident Thomas O. Oien Sr. died June 3, 2026. He was 74.

He had worked at Camp Grisdale and later at Mary M. Knight School.

A memorial service and potluck will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at the Matlock Grange.

Arrangements are by McComb & Wagner.

Joleen Anderson

Longtime Aberdeen resident Joleen Sue Anderson, a former X-ray technician, died Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at home. She was 77.

Services are being planned and will be announced with a full obituary in the coming days.

Arrangements are by Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen.