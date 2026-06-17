Published June 17, 2026

Bonnie Jean (Stedtfeld) Coon, age 91, long-time resident of Ocean Shores and Aberdeen, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, May 29, 2026. A graveside service and burial will be held on Monday, July 13, at 2 p.m. at the Wynooche Cemetery in Montesano, followed by a gathering at 3 p.m. at the Montesano Church of God.

Bonnie Jean was born in Glasgow, Montana on Feb. 20, 1935, to Edwin and Myrtle (Walker) Stedtfeld. Bonnie loved growing up with her 5 siblings in this small railroad town in the north-eastern corner of the state, surrounded by wide open wheat fields, cattle ranches and rolling plains. She talked proudly of her high school days working as a clerk in her father’s meat market. Bonnie graduated from Glasgow High in 1953, after which she went for an extended visit to California to see relatives. She then returned to Glasgow to again work at the family business, just in time to meet a tall, handsome Air Force member at a local diner while out with her sister. Bonnie married the love of her life, James Coon, on Jan. 17, 1956, and was by his side for 61 years until his passing in 2017. Bonnie was first and foremost a devoted Christian, wife, mother and sister. She raised 4 wonderful children, while supporting Jim through his college education and teaching career. Once the family settled in Aberdeen, she briefly worked in her father’s new meat market and served many years as the church secretary at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church. She shared her passion for the Word of God with Jim, as a dedicated longtime member of Gideons International. In her retired life, Bonnie enjoyed reading the Glasgow Courier (the newspaper from her hometown), working on the daily newspaper crossword puzzle with Jim, laughing on the phone with her many siblings, taking drives on the beach, and visiting with various friends and family. She was also a devoted Wheel of Fortune watcher, rarely missing an episode.

Bonnie is survived by two of her brothers, Edwin and John Stedtfeld, and one of her sisters, Wanda Whitney; she is also survived by her four children, James (Peggy), Roxi, Cindy (Steve) and Kenneth (Linda), her 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Bonnie was preceded in death by her father, mother, and her two older siblings, Richard and Beverly (Fernie). Those close to her know how happy she is to be reunited with Jim and can only imagine the laughs she’s having with her sister Fernie as they catch up from the last few years. She will be greatly missed by her many nieces and nephews, along with her loving church and Gideons family.

Burial location at the Wynooche Cemetery is on the hill directly to the right after entering the cemetery. Bonnie and Jim will be buried with her father, Edwin Stedtfeld.

Those who wish to express sympathy are encouraged to consider making a donation to Gideons International in memory of Bonnie and Jim Coon. Mailing address is Gideons International P.O. Box 351 Aberdeen, WA 98520.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Harrison Family Mortuary.