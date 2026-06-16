Published June 16, 2026

John A. Huber, 82, passed away peacefully June 3, 2026, at his beloved cabin in Yaak, Montana. He will be remembered for his integrity, devotion to family, and quiet strength.

John was born Jan. 5, 1944, in Spokane, Washington, to D.J. and Evelyn Huber. He graduated from Ft. Vancouver High School and Clark Community College. Later in his banking career, John graduated from the West Coast Banking School at the UW, Seattle, Washington. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and held a top secret clearance monitoring classified communications.

In April 1978, John was recruited to establish a new community bank, Citizens First Bank, Elma, Washington. He was dedicated to community banking. He was active in the Elma Volunteer Fire Department, Kiwanis, Chamber of Commerce, and St. Joseph Catholic Church.

In Yaak, Montana he was active in the Upper Yaak Fire Service Area and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Libby, Montana.

John was preceded in death by his parents and brother Donald. He is survived by his wife Kathy of 49 years, daughters Jodi (Dan), Joni (Gene), Shauna (Steve) and sons Jeff (Ana), and Michael (Rachel). He is also survived by brothers Mike (Alice), Doug, David, and Richard. Grandchildren Shaelynn, Hannah, Kyle, Madelyn, Mikaela, Sam, Haley, Ella, and Colton were his pride and joy.

John loved hanging out with family, friends, hiking, cutting wood, road trips, cruising, snow blowing, spreading gravel, and his shop (that we’ll never find our way out of!).

Favorite charities are The Upper Yaak Fire Department, St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Libby, and WINGS.

A private family service will be held at a later date.