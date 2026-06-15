Harbor Happenings

ABERDEEN

Aberdeen Clean-Up, organized by Chehalis River Stewardship Project, is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon, every Saturday, meeting at the Boone Street Boat Launch to disperse supplies and go over the plan.

Boy Scout Pack 4005 will meet at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at St. Andrews Episcopal Church. For more information, call 360-305-5212.

Aberdeen Bridge Club hosts a sanctioned ACBL bridge game every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Harbor Calvary Church. New players are invited and partners are guaranteed for those attending on their own. For more information, contact Randy Ross at 360-591-5928 or Randy55.Ross@gmail.com

Aberdeen Sons and Daughters of Italy Amerigo Vespucci Lodge No. 1814 will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at St. Mary’s Parish Hall. For more information, call 360-581-1072.

Salmonberry Band members practice every Friday at 1 p.m. at the Aberdeen Art Center. All singers and those who play ukuleles and other portable instruments are invited. For more information, call 360-533-4897.

Aberdeen Clothing Bank, 301 North G St., is open 9:30-11:45 a.m. Mondays, 9:30-11:45 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Thursday they are open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for donations only. Masks are required.

TOPS Chapter Wa 1200 has weigh-in from 8:30-9:30 a.m. every Monday at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church. Meeting begins at 9:45. For more information, call 800-932-8677.

HOQUIAM

Grays Harbor Audubon Society will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at the Hoquiam Timberland Library. Gretchen Newberry will host a talk on The Secret Life of Nighhawks.

Three R’s Thrift Store is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 3101 Cherry Street.

Grays Harbor Coin Club will meet at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 20, in the Hoquiam Timberland Library downstairs meeting room.

Boy Scout Pack 4052 and Troop 1819 will meet every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Lincoln Elementary School. For more information, call 360-204-1516.

COSMOPOLIS

Cosi Senior Center will offer lunch at noon every Tuesday, followed by social activities.

MONTESANO

Talking Dementia, a discussion on Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, lead by Debbie Cool, a retired family caregiver support program coordinator, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, in the Montesano Community Center

Pinochle is played at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the Monte Moose.

ELMA

Boy Scout Troop 4014 will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Abundant Life Church For more information, call 360-556-3342.

Grays Harbor Rock Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 19, at 72 Abbot Road. For more information, call 360-789-6099.

Rolling Thunder, Chapter Washington, will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at the Shu-Jacks in support of veterans and their families in Grays Harbor.

GH 4-H Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the WSU Extension office. All volunteers, members and parents are invited.

Elma Al-Anon family group meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. every Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church.

McCLEARY

Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 158 N. Summit.

EAST COUNTY

Line Dance Lessons will be offered at the Oakville Region Event Center at 6:30 p.m. every Monday in June. $10.

OCEAN SHORES

North Beach Genealogical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at the Ocean Shores Library. Richard Brammer will share his Nisqually Heritage and Great Aunt Cecelia Svinth Carpenter. For more information, contact northbeachgenealogy@gmail.com

TOPS Chapter Wa 1425 has weigh-in at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the Ocean Shores Library. Meeting begins at 10:15. For more information, call 360-591-8450.

Ocean Shores Bridge Club offers duplicate bridge at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at Ocean Shores Inn and Suites. Partners are not necessary. $2 fee. For more information, call 360-310-2048 or 360-289-3261.

Coastal Interpretive Center, 1033 Catala Ave. SE, is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with exhibits on the coast, shipwrecks, forestry, logging and the history of Ocean Shores. Admission is $5 per person/$10 per family.

For more information about the What’s Happening column contact karen.barkstrom@thedailyworld.com or call 360-537-3925.