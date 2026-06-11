Published June 11, 2026

Oct. 2, 1925 — June 5, 2026

Clifton D. Todd passed on June 5, 2026 at Panorama in Lacey, Washington. Clifton was born in Bonner’s Ferry, Idaho and moved with his family to Hoquiam, Washington as a baby. He grew up there with his two sisters and one brother. He attended Hoquiam schools and in 1943 proudly joined the U.S. Navy during World War II. Clifton served in the South Pacific aboard the USS Saginaw Bay.

In 1951, Clifton began his career in law enforcement with the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Department. He was first stationed in Copalis Beach and later transferred to Montesano. In 1955, he became Town Marshal of Elma. Clifton moved on to the Aberdeen Police Department in 1959. Clifton continued his service with the Aberdeen Police Department until he retired as Chief of Police in 1980.

After retiring, Clifton continued with his community service as a member of the Ocean Shores Park Board, the Ocean Shores Civil Service Service Commission, and as Fire Commissioner for the Griffin Fire Department.

Clifton married Helen Mouncer in 1957 and they shared 63 wonderful years together until Helen’s passing in 2019. They raised three children; Harold (Natalie) Todd, Lana (Jim) Olson and Teri Todd (Ben Tarver). Over the following years their family grew to six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren.

Clifton and Helen enjoyed a rich life together. They enjoyed many activities including, square dancing, mushroom hunting, gardening, traveling in their RV, and spending time with friends and family. Clifton was known for his skill at horseshoes, which was something his children admired. In later years, the couple enjoyed playing cards at the community clubhouse.

In October of 2025, Clifton Todd celebrated his 100th birthday. A party with family and friends was celebrated to honor his life filled with service, community, and family.

There will be a private graveside service for Clifton Todd at the Satsop Cemetery.