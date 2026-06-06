Patricia Mae PhillipsGrandma Pat’s Obituary

Published June 6, 2026

Patricia Mae Phillips, 93, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2026, in Aberdeen, Washington. Born on Sept. 25, 1932, to Robert Schmidt and Marjorie Henry, in Aberdeen. She spent her entire life in the community she called home.

Patricia, affectionately known as Pat to those who knew her, was a devoted mother, grandmother and a woman of many talents. She found joy and fulfillment in sewing, crocheting, knitting, crafting and gardening — skills that brought beauty and warmth to her life and the lives of others. Her beloved cat Sammy was a constant companion and source of comfort

She is survived by her siblings Marilyn Thompson, Carole Preuss, Ted Schmidt; her children Kathy Hougham, Marjorie Chapman, William Hougham, Duane Phillips and Mike Phillips and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a few great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Norman Phillips and her children James Goodell, Diane Atkinson, Paul Goodell, and Steve Phillips.

Patricia’s memory will live on in the hearts of her family and all who had the privilege of knowing her. May her legacy of creativity and love bring solace to those she leaves behind.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 18, 2026, at Stewart Memorial Park in Aberdeen, Washington from 1 to 3 p.m. Potluck, please bring a side dish of your choice.