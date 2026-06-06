Larry Roy Kosoff

Published June 6, 2026

Jan. 28, 1938 — May 23, 2026

We said goodbye to Larry Kosoff the way he would have wanted — gathered over one last happy hour, sharing stories, laughter, and the kind of memories that only a life as full as his could create. Surrounded by family, he left us the same way he lived: steady, strong, and deeply loved.

Larry’s life was an adventure that spanned oceans, lakes, classrooms, football fields, kitchens, and countless friendships. From fishing the wild waters of Kodiak, Alaska to building the Wishkah Cookhouse in Aberdeen with his wife, he poured his heart into every chapter. He believed in hard work, honesty, and respect — values he lived by and passed on to his family. As he always said, “Never, never lie, cheat or steal. Never.”

He raised his children with pride, discipline, and unwavering support, and he celebrated every milestone of their lives. His happiest place was Mason Lake, where he built a home, a legacy, and decades of family traditions that will continue for generations. As he wrote, “I am leaving the Mason Lake Legacy to all of you. … I hope you continue to enjoy it as much as I have since 1946.”

Larry leaves behind his free-spirited wife, his children who carry on his grit, his grandchildren who blaze their own trails in his footsteps, his great‑grandchildren who fill the world with new energy and a lifetime of stories that remind us of what it means to live with purpose and heart. Larry Kosoff was a man “steady as a rock,” and he was our rock.