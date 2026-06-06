In Loving Memory of Jared ‘Jerry’ Neet

Published June 6, 2026

April 6, 1952 — May 24, 2026

Jared “Jerry” Neet passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack in his home on May 24, 2026, at the age of 74. While his passing leaves a tremendous void in the lives of those who knew and loved him, his legacy of hard work, generosity, humor, and selfless service will live on for years to come.

Born on April 6, 1952, at Saint Joseph Hospital to Roselyn and Gayle Neet, Jerry was a lifelong Grays Harbor resident who valued family, friendship, and helping others above all else. He graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1970 and soon after went to work with his cousin, Joe Clark, on the Wynoochee Dam project through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He later built a long career with Burlington Northern Railroad, where his strong work ethic and reliability earned the respect of everyone who knew him. Whether he was heading to work, tackling a project, or helping a neighbor, he approached life with energy, determination, and purpose.

He loved classic vehicles and took great pride in his bright red 1964 Ford Fairlane and his old Chevy panel truck complete with leopard-print carpet. In his younger years, he enjoyed riding Honda street motorcycles with his brothers Denny and Tim, creating memories and stories that would be shared for decades.

Later in life, Jerry traded motorcycles for a tractor and quickly became known throughout the community as “Tractor Jerry.” Once he bought that tractor, there was rarely a driveway, field, landscaping project, or neighbor in need that escaped his attention. If someone needed help and it involved tractor work, Jerry was often there before they even had the chance to ask. He never charged for his time, fuel, equipment, or labor. Helping people simply brought him joy.

Jerry was the kind of person every family hopes to have and every community is fortunate to know. He was generous to a fault, fiercely independent, straightforward with his opinions, and possessed a wealth of knowledge on just about any subject. If you needed advice, a helping hand, a piece of equipment, or simply someone to make you laugh, Jerry was there. He had a wonderful sense of humor, a humble spirit, and never sought recognition for the countless acts of kindness he performed throughout his life.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Roselyn and Gayle Neet, and his younger siblings, Andy Neet, Sylva Neet, and Timothy Neet.

He is survived by his older brother, Dennis “Denny” Neet; his beloved dog and constant companion, Benny II; extended family members; lifelong friends; neighbors; and the many people whose lives were touched by his generosity, wisdom, and friendship.

The family invites all of Jerry’s friends, family members, neighbors, former coworkers, and acquaintances to join them in celebrating his life on Aug. 22, 2026, at 2 p.m in typical Olson family fashion with a Community potluck. The gathering will take place at his childhood home located at 25 Riverside Road, Aberdeen, Washington. This gathering will be an opportunity to share stories, memories, laughter, and fellowship in honor of a man who spent his life helping others and asking for little in return.

Jerry never needed recognition for the good he did. His reward was seeing a job completed, a neighbor helped, or a friend smiling. While he may no longer be with us, the kindness, generosity, and example he set will continue to live on through the many lives he touched.

He will be deeply missed, lovingly remembered, and forever appreciated.