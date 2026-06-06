Published June 6, 2026

Darlene Lucille “Dee Dee” Nelsen, 78, longtime Aberdeen resident and former Caregiver, died, Friday, May 8, 2026 at her home in Aberdeen, Washington.

Darlene was born on March 30, 1948 in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin to Kenneth and Violetta (Buttke) Zillyette. Darlene moved to Montesano in 1962 and graduated from Montesano High School in 1966.

Darlene touched many local families on the Harbor with her in-home care and hospice. She was also involved with many community programs in the Aberdeen area.

Darlene is survived by two sons: Keith and Will Nelsen; a brother Mike Zillyette; two sisters: Delores White and Diane Zillyette; four grandchildren: Corey, Jordan, Cody and Brittni; and seven great-grandchildren.

A message of condolence or of a memory can be sent to the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com

Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home