Summer reading programs getting underway

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Author Ruth Johnson-Maxwell will be at the Ocean Shores Public Library on June 11.

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Timberland Regional Library Summer Library Program Underway

Timberland Regional Library’s Summer Library Program (SLP) runs until August 31 and is open to all ages — from babies to adults and everyone in between. Your library is the place to be this summer. Discover new books, movies, and more, and come enjoy exciting free events happening across all TRL. See what’s happening near you on the TRL Events Calendar. Can’t make it to a branch? Anywhere Library brings the fun to parks, schools, and neighborhoods across Grays Harbor, Lewis, Mason, Pacific, and Thurston counties. Stop by your local Timberland Library to sign up for SLP. Learn more: https://trl.org/blogs/post/slp-2026/

Ocean Shores Public Library Summer Reading Programs

June 16 through August 14

• Adult Summer Reading Program

Plant A Seed, Read! For every 100 pages that you read, black out a book on the tree. Attend any library program or bring in two non-perishable food bank donations to black out a root. Receive an entry into the end of summer drawing for every five books or every two roots that you black out. Finish the entire tree to get a special entry. Raffle drawing on August 14 at 3:30 p.m.

• Kids Summer Reading Program

Sign up, read, get prizes, and attend exciting events. Read, grow and expand. Join them for Plant A Seed, Read! This year’s Summer Reading Program is filled with fun events, prizes for reading and more. For children, ages baby to 12.

Summer Reading Program — All Ages

Sign up, read, get prizes, and attend exciting events for all ages.

Teen Summer Reading Kick Off Party

Friday, June 19 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Teens who are going into grades 7-12 are invited to learn more about the Teen Summer Reading Program: Choose Your Own Adventure @ Your Library. There will be games, activities, and an ice cream float bar. Choose from different sodas, vanilla ice cream, toppings, and construct your perfect ice cream float.

Firefighter Storytime in Westport

The South Beach Regional Fire Authority [SBRFA] is holding a special storytime on Wednesday, June 24, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Wesport Timberland Library. SBRFA will share firefighter-themed stories and hand out free helmets, conduct a Q&A and have a fire truck on display at the library for children to check out.

Burgers & Books Farm Table Dinner at Lemon Hill Café and Bookstore in Montesano

Saturday, June 27 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Details to come, but this is going to be a book exchange and Lemon Hill’s first time making burgers.

UPCOMING AUTHOR EVENTS

Transcendence Book Signing Party

Saturday, June 6 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Susan Lily & Co in Ocean Shores

Writer and medium Katrina Kimball will be signing copies of her horror novel, Transcendence. Come and pick up a signed copy or bring your own to get it signed.

Meet the Authors

Thursday, June 11 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Ocean Shores Public Library

Chat with mystery writer Leslie J. Hall, author of Keep Out, and Ruth Johnson-Maxwell, author of Beyond Those Turtle Blues.

Grays Harbor Open Studios Tour [ghOST]

Harbor Books in Hoquiam will be one of the galleries on this year’s Grays Harbor Open Studios Tour June 20-21. Artist Amber Buck will exhibit her acrylic landscapes and provide painting demonstrations. She will also offer a hands-on create-your-own Northwest fauvist landscape workshop. In addition, Harbor Books carries works of local authors in fiction, poetry, memoir, and children’s books. We also have greeting cards featuring images by several local artists.

Seabrook Beachside Author Series

Featuring Noah Galuten, author of GRILL TIME!: Why You Should Be Grilling for Better, Healthier, Easier, and More Delicious Meals

Sunday, July 19 at 5 p.m. on the Town Hall Lawn

Chef, writer, and James Beard Award-winning cookbook author Noah Galuten brings a fresh, approachable perspective to cooking at home. Based in Los Angeles, his work blends bold flavors, flexible techniques, and real-life practicality, inspired in part by cooking for his young family. His books, including The Don’t Panic Pantry Cookbook, focus on meals that are satisfying, adaptable, and easy to pull together.

Join Noah Galuten for a relaxed summer evening of burgers, beer, and coastal vibes on the Town Hall lawn. This special gathering brings together great food, easy conversation, and the simple joy of being together by the beach.

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY USED BOOK SALES

Hoquiam

Thursday, June 4 from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 6 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 9 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 11 from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 13 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 16 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

WRITERS GROUPS

Hoquiam Writers Group

Harbor Books on Thursday, June 4 from 6 to 8 p.m.

This group is open to all writers who want to attend: writers, poets, journalists, wordsmiths, and storytellers. The group meets monthly on the first Thursday of each month.

BOOK GROUPS AND CLUBS

Harbor Books — Hoquiam

Flights of Fantasy Book Club

Monday, June 8 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Flights of Fantasy is a monthly book club for lovers of fantasy and magical realism. They meet the second Monday of each month at Harbor Books. June’s read will be Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil by V. E. Schwab. Copies available for purchase at Harbor Books (purchase not required for participation).

All-Genre Book Club

Sunday, June 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All-Genre Book club meets the last Sunday of the month to discuss the book selected by group members the previous month. June’s read is A Resistance History of the United States by Tad Stoermer.. This book is available for purchase in store (no purchase necessary to participate.)

Ocean Shores Public Library

Book Group

Monday, June 15 from 3 to 4 p.m.

This month’s read is The Vanishing Act of Esme Lennox by Maggie O’Farrell.

Bring Your Own Book [BYOB]

Wednesday, June 17 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Share what great books you have been reading with other book lovers. Get ideas for your TBR pile.

Timberland Regional Library PageTurners Book Group

Westport — Saturday, June 6 from 3 to 4 p.m.

Hoquiam — Tuesday, June 9 from 6 to 7 p.m.

The Hoquiam group will be selecting titles for the next reading cycle.

Aberdeen — Saturday, June 20 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

This month the group will be selecting titles for the next book club schedule.

Westport — Saturday, July 11 from 3 to 4 p.m.

TRL Sponsored Offsites

McCleary

McCleary Book Club: Off Site Event at McCleary Museum and Event Center

Tuesday, June 9 from 11 a.m. to noon

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at 426 S 3rd St. in McCleary. Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. Copies of each month’s selection are available at the McCleary Library service desk.

Hoquiam

Books on 8th: Off Site Event at Hoquiam Brewing Company

Wednesday, June 17 from 6 to 7 p.m.

If you’re an adult who is 21+ and likes to read Young Adult books, then this book club is for you. This month the group will be discussing All That’s Left in the World by Erik J. Brown. New members are always welcome. Email Sarah at slivingston@trl.org if you would like more information.

STORY TIME

Ocean Shores Public Library Story Time

Saturdays from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Timberland Regional Library Family Storytime

Aberdeen and Montesano

Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Elma

Fridays 10 to 11 a.m.

Westport

Wednesdays 10: 30 to 11:30 a.m.

McCleary

Wednesdays 11 a.m. to noon

Hoquiam

Fridays 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Raymond

Book Babies

Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Books, bounces, music and play time for babies and their participating caregivers.

OLYMPIA LITERARY EVENTS AND ACTIVITIES

Barnes & Noble

Storytime every Saturday at 11 a.m. featuring a different picture book each week.

A Court of Thorns and Roses Book Club — Wednesday, June 24 at 6 p.m.

Browsers Bookshop

Story Time — first Saturday of each month from 11 to 11:30 a.m.; June 6 special story time with Corinna Luyken reading from her book Hello, Ocean!

(Nearly) Silent Writing Club — Thursday, June 4 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Special Book Club meeting — Saturday, June 6 at 3 p.m., On the Calculation of Volume (Book IV) by Solvej Balle.

Author Clare Follmann in Conversation with Miranda Mellis — Saturday, June 13 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Book Launch with a Party Vibe — Wednesday, June 17 from 6 to 7 p.m. Ari Koontz and Alder Van Otterloo in conversation to celebrate Ari’s debut novel Just Ask Elsie.

June Browsers Book Club — Thursday, June 18, at 6 p.m. Please purchase the book at Browsers to reserve your spot. June’s read is The Director by Daniel Kehlmann, translated by Ross Benjamin.

Book Launch Party for the release of Jessica Payne’s new thriller, Somebody Worth Killing — Saturday, June 20 at 4 p.m.

Singer-songwriter Parfait Bassalé book signing — Saturday, June 27 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Orca Books Cooperative

June Women’s Liberation Book Club — Friday, June 12, at 6 p.m. Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts written by Rebecca Hall, illustrated by Hugo Martínez.