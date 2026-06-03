Operations Director Brenda Lane out at Timberland Regional Library

Operations Director Brenda Lane speaks during the grand opening of the Timberland Regional Library in Randle on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. As of June 2, Lane is no longer with TRL.

As of Tuesday, June 2, Timberland Regional Library [TRL] Operations Director Brenda Lane is no longer with the organization according to an internal email written by Interim Executive Director Andrea Heisel and confirmed by TRL Communications & Media Coordinator Anna Lisa Rasmussen.

Lane has been removed from the Leadership section of the TRL website’s About Us page.

Lane has been at the center of a swirling controversy regarding TRL’s budget crisis and hostile work environment allegations. She was placed on leave after damning Microsoft Teams chat transcripts came to light last week. As part of those profanity-laden chat transcripts, during a Feb. 10 Board of Trustees budget workshop, Lane was engaged in a running commentary with TRL Finance Administrator Paige Preston, who has since tendered her resignation effective June 15. During that chat, Lane and Preston spoke negatively about trustees, TRL employees and public commenters.

At the end of January, TRL announced a $3.8 million shortfall and proposed laying off 61 frontline library employees. The budget crisis led to the resignation of Executive Director Cheryl Heywood in March. After much public outcry and continuing negotiations with AFSCME Local 3758, 36 layoff notices were rescinded, while 17 employees took voluntary separation options, and eight more were let go for various reasons.

TRL has slashed nearly $2.2 million from its budget, including close to $1.9 million from collections, resulting in fewer new materials purchased, a drawing down of paid performers and presenters resulting in fewer library programs and a reduction to the amount of free printing offered to $20 per month per person.

Heisel, who had been filling an interim leadership role, was recently named interim executive director after the Board of Trustees screened 21 candidates, conducted preliminary interviews with nine before trimming the field to two finalists. Heisel is in the process of reorganzing TRL administration.

Members of the Board of Trustees have engaged in a bit of an image rehabilitation tour and have conducted briefings and Q&A sessions at various library branches including Centralia, Hoquiam and McCleary, and held a hybrid meeting at the Amanda Park location.

TRL is now conducting a nationwide search for a permanent executive director.