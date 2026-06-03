Grays Harbor County restaurant health inspections

There are two types of violations recorded on the inspection report:

Red critical violations are food handling practices that, when not done properly, are most likely to lead to foodborne illnesses. These food handling practices include:

Controlling temperatures, such as cooking meats to the proper temperature to kill foodborne disease germs, keeping food hot enough until it is served, and keeping food cold enough

Blue violations are primarily maintenance and sanitation issues that are not likely to be the cause of a foodborne illness.

If the establishment scores at least 35 but not more than 74 red points, a reinspection will occur within 30 days. During the reinspection, the inspector will confirm that all red point violations have been corrected.

If the establishment scores at least 75 red points or an imminent health hazard is observed, a closure will be posted. To reopen, the owner/operator must schedule an inspection and the inspector will confirm that all red point violations have been corrected and/or that the imminent health hazard has been corrected.

Inspections conducted from May 19 to May 30

Jitter House — 1016 Catala Ave. SE, Ocean Shores

May 19 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 10

Blue – 0

Observations and Corrective Actions

1: Significant changes to food process were made without approval. The designated handwashing sink next to the espresso machine was converted into a cup rinsing station. The prep sink is now being used for handwashing. It is not being used as a prep sink. A residential refrigerator was added to the storage room and is being used for food storage (milk, burritos, pastries, butter, etc). Travel log is not being filled out as stated in your approved plan.

Corrective Actions: Plans must be submitted for review before significant changes to food process takes place. Person in charge (PIC) must submit a written proposal for the new handwashing station and cup rinsing station. The residential refrigerator cannot be used for food establishment. It may be used for employee use only. The travel log is required to be filled out with dates, times, and temperatures of transported food items.

Additional Comments

Points will be cited next time if the following issues are observed again:

Food worker cards were not displayed. Please email copies of all food worker cards.

A mold-like substance was observed inside the ice machine. The ice machine must be emptied, cleaned, and sanitized immediately.

Dry dishes were stored next to the prep sink that is being used for handwashing. Handwashing can contaminate clean dishes. Dishes were moved to a new location during the inspection.

The dessert refrigerator temperature was slightly elevated. The thermometer inside the refrigerator read 42°F, while food items ranged from 43-44°F. Adjust the temperature to ensure all food remains at 41°F or below. Because the refrigerator is frequently opened, the unit may need to be set lower than 41°F to maintain proper food temperatures.

Sanitizer concentration was too high at 200 ppm. Use test strips each time a new sanitizer bucket is prepared to ensure proper concentration levels.

Observed gloves being grabbed before hands were washed. Hands must be washed prior to donning gloves.

Whiteboards are currently being used to track food dates. We recommend labeling individual food items directly for better clarity. Ensure Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) foods are not kept longer than 7 days.

When asked about dishwashing procedures, staff stated that dishes are only soaked in water and dish soap, then rinsed. Dishes were not being sanitized. All dishes must be properly washed, rinsed, and sanitized in the three-compartment sink.

Elma High School — 1101 W Main St., Elma

May 19 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations and Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Food workers are filling out cold food temp logs and hot food temp logs. Temperatures show consistent temperature control.

Foods are being date marked as required (date reflects the day the food was prepared). Food items marked as observed today are still within their use date. Remember to use or discard within 7 days.

Proper hygiene practice observed and staff work quickly to transition food from oven into single service boats, and then into the warmer.

Happy Teriyaki #15 — 1029 E Wishkah St., Aberdeen

May 22 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 70

Blue – 8

Observations and Corrective Actions

1: A food worker was observed washing hands for a duration of 5-10 seconds before handling food.

Corrective Actions: Ensure all food employees wash their hands and exposed portions of their arms for at least 20 seconds by using soap and vigorously rubbing lathered hands and arms together and thoroughly rinsing with clean water at a handwashing sink. PIC will provide training to food workers on how to properly wash hands.

2: Raw chicken being handled on the grill with the same tongs used for cooked chicken. Raw chicken was added to the grill when chicken that was already partially cooked was still on. Same tongs used to flip raw chicken on the grill were used to take cooked chicken off the grill for hot holding.

Corrective Actions: Raw chicken must be handled with a different utensil from the cooked chicken to prevent cross contamination. Corrected by reconditioning cooked chicken and using a different utensil. PIC provided training to the food worker cooking the chicken.

3: Raw chicken is being stored above ready to eat broccoli in the reach in fridge. No signs of cross contamination.

Corrective Actions: Raw products must be stored down and away from ready to eat foods to prevent cross contamination. Corrected by moving raw chicken to a different fridge.

4: Par-cooked chicken recently prepped was found on a tray underneath the counter. Raw chicken on a plastic tray stored on a wooden shelf below the counter. Cabbage being stored in pans on the roll cart without temperature control.

Corrective Actions: TCS foods must be stored under temperature control unless being actively prepped. Food using time as a public health control (TPHC) must be clearly labeled or otherwise marked to ensure food is served or discarded within 4 hours. Corrected by moving chicken to the fridge and discarding cabbage.

5: The par-cooked chicken container is being held up by duct tape. Metal colander has jagged edges/cracks in the middle.

Corrective Actions: Equipment and utensils must be designed to be durable under normal use conditions. Discard these items as they are no longer easily cleanable or in good condition.

6: Non-food contact surfaces such as refrigerator handles have visible buildup of food debris and grime. Glass door reach-in has food debris in the door frame.

Corrective Actions: Non-food contact surfaces and equipment must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent accumulation of soil residue. Deep clean all refrigerators.

Additional Comments

Food debris in handwashing sink. Handwashing sink is for handwashing only.

Par-cooked (noncontinuous cooking) chicken sitting out at room temperature. Par-cooked TCS foods require written procedures. Our office will follow up with you.

The three-compartment sink is splashing water into the hand sink. A splash guard is required.

The shelves in the fridge are resting on the container of cabbage.

Flooring in the kitchen is showing signs of further deterioration. Upgrades will be required — our office will follow up with a compliance plan.

Sauce containers are not being washed and sanitized properly, food debris/grime present. Containers need to be washed, rinsed, and sanitized.

Dishwasher rinse temperature is 130ºF. Sanitizer is good.

Grays Harbor County policy 2013-1 states that if any food establishment scores at least 35 but not more than 74 red critical points then they will be placed on a re-inspection status. Re-inspection fees apply. Since this is your first reinspection in the calendar year, the reinspection fee is $176. Our office will return to conduct a re-inspection within 30 days. If any previously cited red violations are observed again, a 2nd re-inspection will be required with a fee of $269 and a 2nd re-inspection will occur within 10 days.

Cheema Market & Singh Pizza — 205 W Simpson St., McCleary

May 26 – Food Inspection Type – Reinspection

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations and Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Reinspection is satisfactory. All red critical violations have been corrected.

Hood still needs serviced and cleaned. Send a copy of the invoice/service report by June 16.

Make sure to purchase chlorine bleach test strips for the sanitizer solution. Concentration should be 50-100 ppm (1 teaspoon bleach per gallon of water).

La Spiaggia Ristorante — 729 Point Brown Ave. NW, Ocean Shores

May 28 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 25

Blue – 0

Observations and Corrective Actions

1: Three large containers of cooked pasta noodles found in the walk-in cooler with saran wrap at depths of approximately 4-8 inches at temperatures of 50-68ºF.

Corrective Actions: Food being cooled must be properly cooled by one of the following approved methods: 1) Cooled in a pan uncovered at a depth of 2 inches or less or 2) Cool the food from 135ºF-70ºF within 2 hours and 70ºF-41ºF within 4 hours. Since the pasta was recently cooked it was corrected by re-portioning pasta into uncovered pans with a depth of 2 inches.

Additional Comments

Keep the back door closed or install a tight fitting screen door. Current screen door is no longer in good condition.

Consumer advisory reminder statement is good but you must provide an asterisk (*) next to steak dinners on the menu.

Remove the Breville espresso machine as it is not NSF certified and is rated for residential use. Should you wish to replace the espresso machine, send specifications for review and approval.

Shellstock tags are well organized but you must record the first and last date sold on the card. Make sure not to write over tag information.

The hand sink on the right in the women’s restroom does not have hot water. Make repairs immediately. Staff must use the hand sink on the left until repairs have been made.

Atosa reach-in refrigerator near the cookline appears to be leaking but pans are provided to catch the water. Food storage is not impacted. The fan guards must be cleaned.

Dishwasher sanitizer concentration was good: bleach 50 ppm

Dishwasher final rinse temperature isn’t getting up to the required 120°F temperature. The first time it was ran it reached 102°F and after draining the water and refilling it still only reached 112°F. Have the dishwasher serviced. If it can’t reach the required temperature, upgrades to your water heater system will be required.

Sanitizer bucket concentrations were good: QUAT – 300 ppm

Red Genie Pizza — 766 Ocean Shores Blvd. NW, Ocean Shores

May 28 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 40

Blue – 5

Observations and Corrective Actions

1: Employees working without a valid Washington State Food Worker Card.

Corrective Actions: All food employees must have a valid Washington State Food Worker Card. Food worker cards must be displayed or available for review during inspection. Provide copies of food worker cards.

2: Food worker observed moving cooked ready-to-eat pizza from the spatula into pizza box with bare hands.

Corrective Actions: Food must be handled with utensils or barriers, including gloves, deli paper, spatulas, and tongs. Employees must wash hands and put on gloves before handling ready-to-eat food with hands. PIC discarded the pizza. PIC will implement training for food employees on how and when to use barriers.

3: The handwashing sink in the kitchen took around five minutes to get up to temperature. The cold water side of faucet is not working.

Corrective Actions: PIC will have the hand sink serviced by a plumber within 7 days. Hot water needs to be readily available. Cold water must be available too. Faucet and/or water heater may require upgrades.

4: Ice machine in the kitchen has visible mold buildup and is not properly cleaned or sanitized.

Corrective Actions: Discard all ice and wash, rinse, and sanitize this unit within 7 days.

Additional Comments

Date marking is required on cut tomatoes and feta cheese in prep and walk-in fridges.

Produce washing of tomatoes, onions, and green peppers are being done with a colander in the three-compartment sink (sink is not currently being used for dishwashing). Prep sink is blocked and not being used.

Mold and dust are present on the condenser lines around the fan and ceiling in the walk-in fridge. Sanitize and deep clean the walk-in fridge.

Ensure employee food is labeled.

Dishwasher is up to temperature, the sanitizer is not reading as the container appears to be empty. If you cannot replace this sanitizer, use the three-compartment sink for warewashing.

We will follow up with information for the Food Safety Manager Certification (CFPM).

Grays Harbor County policy 2013-1 states that if any food establishment scores at least 35 but not more than 74 red critical points then they will be placed on a re-inspection status. Re-inspection fees apply. Since this is your first reinspection in the calendar year, the reinspection fee is $176. Our office will return to conduct a re-inspection within 30 days. If any previously cited red violations are observed again, a 2nd re-inspection will be required with a fee of $269 and a 2nd re-inspection will occur within 10 days.

GHC Raceway Taco Stand — 32 Elma McCleary Rd., Elma

May 30 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations and Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Ice level should be up to the level of the food. Recommend using an ice water bath (not just ice) and using a larger container to hold everything in to allow more room for ice/water.

Provide test strips to measure the bleach sanitizer concentration. Water temperature should be cool to lukewarm as hot water evaporates the sanitizer faster.

Print and post all food worker cards.

Establishment must have a Certified Food Protection Manager on staff within 60 days. I will send an email with information.

Establishment cools taco meat and chicken using 2-inch uncovered shallow pan method in the reach-in. Once food reaches 41°F it’s covered and moved to the freezer.

GHC Raceway Food — 32 Elma McCleary Rd., Elma

May 30 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations and Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Ice level should be up to the level of the food. Recommend using an ice water bath (not just ice) and using a larger container to hold everything in to allow more room for ice/water.

Provide test strips to measure the bleach sanitizer concentration.

Print and post all food worker cards.

Establishment must have a Certified Food Protection Manager on staff within 60 days. I will send an email with information.

GHC Raceway Pits — 32 Elma McCleary Rd., Elma

May 30 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 10

Blue – 0

Observations and Corrective Actions

1: Water from the handwashing sink was measured at 67°F. PIC stated hot water was available earlier in the day. Establishment shares water heater with restroom facilities. Overusage could be contributing.

Corrective Actions: Hand sink must provide water of at least 100°F. PIC will make necessary adjustments to sink temperature within 14 days (establishment not in operation again until June 13). Contact a licensed plumber should you not find an immediate fix. Send me an email with an update.

Additional Comments

Bleach sanitizer concentration is good today: 50 ppm

Print and post all food worker cards.

Provide test strips to measure bleach sanitizer concentration.

Establishment must have a Certified Food Protection Manager on staff within 60 days. I will send an email with information.